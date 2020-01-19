Basketball
College women: Syracuse at Pittsburgh.............. (FSCR, YES) Noon
College women: Davidson at Fordham..................... (CBSSN) Noon
College women: Duke at Clemson............................ (ESPNU) Noon
College women: Louisville at UNC-Chapel Hill......... (ESPN2) 1 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Rutgers............................ (BTN) 1 p.m.
College women: Miami at Notre Dame..................... (ACCN) 1 p.m.
College women: Wake Forest at N.C. State........ (FSCR, YES) 2 p.m.
College women: St. Louis at Dayton....................... (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College women: William & Mary at Northeastern..... (NESN) 2 p.m.
College women: Auburn at Georgia........................ (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: Kentucky at LSU............................. (SECN) 2 p.m.
College women: St. Bonaventure at La Salle.......... (NBCSN) 3 p.m.
College women: South Florida at UCF..................... (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
NBA G-League: Capital City at Westchester................ (NBA) 3 p.m.
College women: Stanford at Oregon St. .................. (Pac12) 3 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at Virginia.................. (ACCN) 3 p.m.
College women: Fordham at George Mason........... (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
College men: Loyola Chicago at Illinois St. ............. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College women: Florida at Texas A&M...................... (SECN) 4 p.m.
College women: California at Oregon...................... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
College women: Michigan at Nebraska....................... (BTN) 5 p.m.
College men: East Carolina at Cincinnati................ (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College women: Arkansas at Vanderbilt................... (SECN) 6 p.m.
College men: Boston College at Wake Forest........... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: California at UCLA............................. (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington........................ (FS1) 1 p.m.
Football
NFL Playoffs: AFC Championship Game................... (WNCT) 3 p.m.
(Titans at Chiefs)
NFL Playoffs: NFC Championship Game............... (WFXI) 6:30 p.m.
(Packers at 49ers)
Golf
Asian: Singapore Open final round....................... (GOLF) 1:30 a.m.
European: Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions............... (GOLF) 3:30 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship final rd. .. (ESPNEWS) Noon
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 1st rd. ...... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tourney final round............. (GOLF) 2 p.m.
LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tourney final round............. (WITN) 3 p.m.
PGA: American Express final round........................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric final round.... (GOLF) Midnight
Gymnastics
College women: Stanford at California.................... (Pac12) 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Bruins at Penguins.................................... (WITN) 12:30 p.m.
NHL: Islanders at Hurricanes............................... (FSCR) 4:30 p.m.
NHL: Jets at Blackhawks............................................ (NHL) 7 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup in Switzerland........................... (OLY) 7 a.m.
Soccer
Serie A: AC Milan vs. Udinese............................ (ESPN2) 6:25 a.m.
La Liga: Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad................... (BEIN) 7:50 a.m.
PLS: Burnley vs. Leicester City.......................... (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich......... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
La Liga: Villareal vs. Espanyol............................... (BEIN) 9:55 p.m.
Bundesliga: Paderborn vs. Bayer Leverkusen....... (FS2) 11:50 a.m.
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta Vigo................. (BEIN) 12:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Toluca vs. Necaxa.................................. (UNI) 12:30 p.m.
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Granada............................ (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. León........................... (FS2) 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 1st round...................................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Maryland at Michigan St. ...................... (BTN) 3 p.m.
College men: Rutgers at Penn St. .......................... (ESPN2) 5 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
