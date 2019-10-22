Three weeks from now we’re all going to be wondering where the football season went.
Somehow, someway, there are only three regular season high school games remaining.
At this point, it looks like Croatan and East Carteret will be moving on to play in the postseason. Croatan is on the verge of one of its best seasons in school history with a 6-2 record. If they can get past Richlands (5-3) on Friday, and then Pender (1-7) and East (2-6), they will set tie the regular season record for wins.
The 2015 squad also had nine wins in the regular season. That team is the only one in school history to win a conference championship, tying Northside-Jacksonville and East Duplin for the top spot in the 2A East Central Conference.
This year’s team would have to win in the first round of the playoffs to tie that squad for most wins in a season. The 2015 team ended 10-3 thanks to a visit to the second round of the postseason. That team is one of just two in the 21-year history of the varsity program to win a playoff game.
Last year’s team became the first in program history to host a playoff game, and the first to win a home playoff game. This year’s team is also on the verge of matching the program’s best record over 18 games. Croatan is currently 12-4 in its last 16 games. The 2015 team went 10-3 and then the 2016 squad started 4-1 to go 14-4 over an 18-game stretch.
Despite all the success, the Cougars have yet to find any love statewide when it comes to 2A rankings. They haven’t cracked the top-20 power rankings on CarolinaPreps.com, the CarolinaGridiron.com top-15 rankings or the NCPreps.com elite eight rankings. MaxPreps.com hasn’t been any kinder in its rankings, putting Croatan at No. 64 in 2A. There are 114 teams in those rankings.
East has a tough stretch to end the regular season. In addition to facing the Cougars, they take on Southwest Onslow (6-2), which is No. 12 in the CarolinaPreps.com 2A rankings.
The Mariners’ matchup versus Lejeune (1-7) is the one that really matters. Despite standing 2-6, they will qualify for the playoffs with a win in that contest thanks to sweeping the 1A portion of the Coastal 8 Conference with wins over the Devil Pups and Pender (1-7).
And with a victory in that matchup, East may receive a petty decent seed in the 1AA playoffs and could host a game it could conceivably win.
Anything that happens this season is a bonus considering the Mariners are a team built for the future. Fifteen of the 26 players on the roster are underclassmen. There isn’t a JV program at the school, but there is talent arriving from a good middle school program.
West Carteret is much the same. The Patriots (2-6) have struggled this season by giving up a ton of points on defense. They will lose 14 players from their 51-man roster and will benefit from a junior varsity team that sports a huge 45-player roster. The JV has looked good this year, going 5-2. There is also talent arriving from a good Newport Middle School program.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.