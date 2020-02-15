Jenna Reiter, seated center, has earned an almost full scholarship to UNC-Greensboro. Others in the photo are, left to right: sitting, Reiter’s parents Debra and William Reiter; standing, West track and field coaches Daniel Barrow and Troy Smith, principal Joe Poletti, cross country coaches Shelton Mayo, Marshall Windsor and Joanna Miller and Athletic Director Michael Turner. (J.J. Smith photo)