MOREHEAD CITY — The last two county high school basketball teams to be standing going into the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs saw their seasons come to end Saturday.
Those two endings, however, came in quite dissimilar fashion. Whereas the East Carteret boys were never in their contest, losing to Henderson Collegiate 93-43, the Croatan girls stood toe to toe at Kinston, falling in overtime 62-55.
Despite the losses, both teams finished their campaigns with 1A/2A Coastal 8 regular season and tournament championships. They also went into their eventual final hurrahs with lengthy win streaks.
The No. 6 seed Cougars came into their battle at No. 3 Kinston riding a 21-game win streak and closed out the season at 25-3. The Vikings (26-3) will journey to No. 2 seed Randleman (24-2) for the fourth round Tuesday.
The No. 3 seed Mariners came into their contest against No. 6 Henderson Collegiate with an 18-game win streak and ended their year at 22-4. The Pride (24-10) will travel to No. 2 seed John A. Holmes (28-1) for fourth-round action Tuesday.
Complete results of final games for the East boys and Croatan girls will be in the Wednesday print edition.
