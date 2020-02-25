Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Marlins at Astros....................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
College: Stanford at California................................ (Pac12) 9 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Northwestern at Ohio St. .................. (BTN) 6 p.m.
College men: Kentucky at Texas A&M...................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Iowa at Michigan St. ......................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: DePaul at Xavier............................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: TCU at Iowa St. ................................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Mississippi at Auburn.......................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: Duke at Wake Forest.......................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Raptors........................................... (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College women: Purdue at Maryland........................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: N.C. State at UNC-Chapel Hill.............. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Texas Tech at Oklahoma................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Memphis at SMU.............................. (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Tulane at Tulsa................................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Alabama at Mississippi St. ................. (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Lakers............................................ (TNT) 10 p.m.
College men: San Jose St. at Utah St. .................. (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: Colorado St. at San Diego St. ......... (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Stars at Hurricanes..................................... (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
NHL: Blackhawks at Blues..................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: High Point at Virginia........................ (ESPNU) 5 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA CL: Leg 1 round of 16........................................ (TNT) 3 p.m.
(Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16............................... (FS1) 8 p.m.
(Atlanta United FC vs. Montagua)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16............................. (FS2) 10 p.m.
(Cruz Azul FC vs. Portmore United FC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.