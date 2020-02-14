JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls basketball team gained a season sweep over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday with a 53-48 triumph to keep the Monarchs winless in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots (8-14 overall) ended the regular season at 3-7 in the league, while Northside (1-21) finished 0-10.
West entered the game having lost four in a row and six of their last seven.
The Patriots outscored the Monarchs 18-13 in the fourth quarter after trailing 35-34 entering the frame.
No other stats were available.
