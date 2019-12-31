MOREHEAD CITY — It was another newsworthy year in the county sports world.
One story after another broke as the calendar turned from 2018 to 2019 and continued throughout the 12-month period.
The eventful year made it a difficult one to settle the rankings, but after much deliberation, it was set.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 county sports stories of 2019 as voted on by the News-Times’ sports staff:
No. 1:
Johnson: a man of faith, family and football
Many were shocked and saddened to learn in early December about the death of Vaughan Johnson.
He was 57.
The former West Carteret, N.C. State and New Orleans Saints standout died Thursday, Dec. 12 at Duke Memorial Hospital from kidney disease.
Despite being the most accomplished athlete to ever come out of the county – he was an All-American with the Wolfpack and a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Saints – he was most remembered for his generous heart and humble spirit.
He was in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater New Orleans Hall of Fame, the Carteret County Sports Hall of Fame and the West Carteret High School Hall of Fame.
He is still fondly remembered to this day in New Orleans, despite having retired from the NFL 25 years ago.
“The thoughts and prayers of the organization are with Vaughan Johnson’s family after his passing,” said the Saints via statement. “Not only was Vaughan a force on the field in the middle of the ‘Dome Patrol’ defense, but he was a gentle giant off of it. An underrated defender in the middle of a dominant defense, he quickly became a fan favorite, and the respect he garnered league-wide among his peers is evidenced by his four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.”
A man of faith, Johnson spent time in prison ministry, as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was also involved at Glad Tidings Church and was very much a family man.
“He was very generous,” said his sister Adrienne Harris. “He didn’t forget his family. He took us wherever he went. He loved his family. He was a wonderful big brother.”
A 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who packed a wallop on any runner who might venture into his territory, Johnson was named first-team All-Pro in 1988 and second-team All-Pro in 1989. He made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1989-1992 during an eight-year career with the Saints and started 98 of the 120 games he played with the team.
Along with Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills and Pat Swilling, Johnson helped make up arguably the greatest linebacker unit in NFL history.
Known affectionately as the “Dome Patrol,” they led the New Orleans defense to a top-five ranking in 1987 and 1988 and dominated NFL offenses in 1991 and 1992, leading the league in both points and yards allowed each season.
Jackson was a six-time Pro Bowler, while Swilling and Mills made four appearances to go with Johnson’s four. The four made history in 1992 by being selected to the Pro Bowl together.
Johnson, the hardest-hitting member of the group, led the team in tackles three times and finished second twice.
As a Saint, he was a spokesman for Goodwill charities and used donations tied to his tackle totals to support “Operation Happy Child,” which provided Christmas gifts to underprivileged children.
He retired in 1994 after one year with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing out his nine-year NFL career with 669 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also spent two years in the USFL with the Jacksonville Bulls to begin his pro career.
He ran sideline to sideline better than anyone before him or after him at West from 1976 to 1980 and earned all-state honors at linebacker as a senior. He was recruited by dozens of schools but found a home with the Wolfpack.
Johnson arrived at N.C. State as a 6-2, 180-pound freshman and mostly played on special teams. He was a top reserve as sophomore, but by his junior year, he had put on nearly 50 pounds of muscle.
He led the team in tackles in 1982 as a junior with 167 and in 1983 with 144 to earn All-American honors. His 384 career tackles still rank sixth in the Wolfpack record books.
No. 2:
Top Dog behemoth highlights 61st Big Rock
The 2019 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament got the behemoth it craved this summer.
Top Dog shattered the tournament record with a 914-pound blue marlin that netted the Fenwick Island, S.C.-based boat $793,188 in winnings from the 61st annual competition’s record $2.68 million purse.
The night of the catch was electric with a crowd more than 1,000 strong gathering at the tournament’s weight station in downtown Morehead City and hundreds of thousands of others watching on Big Rock TV and social media.
Capt. Ryan Knapp of Ocean City, Md. first mate Phillip “Moon Pie” Williams of Jacksonville, angler and co-owner Todd Dickerson of Damascus, Md. and co-owner Kyle Dickerson led the Top Dog team.
The sheer size of the blue marlin made boating it a challenge, one that took nearly two hours before Top Dog could begin making its way back to the scale. The team’s first idea was to call over another boat to assist them in getting the billfish into the vessel, but tournament rules wouldn’t allow it. Instead, the team found a way to wedge the massive fish into a transom door only 22½ inches tall and 32 inches wide for the entire ride back to shore.
Top Dog had a phenomenal summer of fishing, eventually winning the N.C. Governor’s Cup, thanks also to a 463.9-pound blue marlin reeled in by Kyle Dickerson earlier in the Big Rock and the boat’s victory in the earlier Hatteras Offshore Open.
The Top Dog catch was not only a dramatic ending for the 61st annual tournament, it forced the competition to veer sharply away from its prototypical Saturday night awards ceremony. The festivities at the Crystal Coast Civic Center began at 7 p.m., over an hour before Top Dog was expected to arrive at the weigh station 2.7 miles away.
Add to that, there were five blue marlin boated on the final day, including three after the 2 p.m. cutoff time. Tournament rules allow anglers to fight their fish until a resolution – boated, released or lost – is reached.
Theresa Jean weighed a 582.1-pound blue marlin, which wound up in third place, shortly before Top Dog arrived at 8 p.m. Wall Hanger showed up after at 10 p.m. with a 569.5-pounder. Theresa Jean’s catch was later disqualified from the leaderboard due to a rule violation.
The Top Dog catch shook up a leaderboard that had been intact since day one, when Wolverine claimed the top spot with a 588.9-pound blue marlin reeled in by Cory Zieger of Port Huron, Mich. Wolverine, captained by Rocky Hardison of Beaufort, got knocked down to second place with a hefty consolation prize worth $289,862.
Donna Mae, captained by James Luihn of Vero Beach, Fla., finished in third with a 569.9-pound blue marlin that earned the team $192,575 in winnings.
No. 3:
Marlins win second straight CPL crown
The Morehead City Marlins vowed to create a winning culture two years ago and followed through with dazzling back-to-back Coastal Plain League championships.
The Fish won this summer’s Petitt Cup series with the Macon Bacon 2-1, finishing their final opponents off at Big Rock Stadium with a 6-2 victory. The second straight title capped a summer in which the Marlins put up a league-best 37-14 regular season record that also set a new franchise single-season record for wins.
The Marlins have a chance this coming summer to become the CPL’s second-ever team to win three straight championships. The High Point-Thomasville HiToms did it from 2006-2008. The only other CPL team to win three championships is the Edenton Steamers in 2004, 2005 and 2015.
The Marlins, this summer being their 10th season, had a mostly inauspicious first eight seasons with just two winning records and two playoff appearances. The team put up a combined .450 win percentage under six coaches in that span.
The last of those coaches, Jesse Lancaster, finished his franchise-record third season at the end of the summer. The Mount Olive assistant coach led the Marlins to a 25-30 finish his first season. Over the last two years, he has led the Fish to a CPL-best 71-28 regular season record with an 8-1 postseason mark and two titles to boot.
Lancaster has agreed to coach a fourth season with the Marlins this summer.
The Marlins showed they were ready to win games immediately with back-to-back wins over the Edenton Steamers to start the schedule. Their first substantial win streak came in mid-June, ripping off a league record 14 straight games between July 18-Aug. 3.
To end the season, they won 13 of their final 15 games, including a run of seven straight victories.
Morehead City won the first half of the CPL season with a 19-7 record, only to take the second half with an 18-7 record. Both records ensured the Marlins would play the first two rounds of the playoffs at home.
The Marlins dominated the East Division, going 12-2 in their series against the Wilmington Sharks (20-31), 7-3 against the Holly Spring Salamanders (19-32) and 5-4 against the Fayetteville SwampsDogs (24-26).
The Marlins opened their postseason run with a 5-3 win over the SwampDogs, followed by a 4-1 victory over the Wilson Tobs in the second round. The Fish beat the Bacon 3-0 in the first game of the Petitt Cup finals and lost 11-4 in the second before winning the third, 6-2.
The Marlins excelled in a number of areas on the field this summer. For the second season in a row, the pitching staff was the envy of the league. The team ranked first in the CPL with a 3.55 ERA – only one other team was under 4.00 – and also ranked first in strikeouts with 576. Fayetteville was second with 473 strikeouts. The Marlins ranked second in walks by giving up just 166.
On offense, the team ranked second in the CPL in stolen bases (167), fourth in runs (330), fifth in hits (442), sixth in RBIs (272), seventh in doubles (75), third in triples (14), sixth in homers (43), eighth in batting average (.265), eighth in on-base percentage (.370) and fifth in slugging percentage (.405).
No. 4:
Webb jumps to top of 450SX class
Cooper Webb was once considered the future of dirt bike racing.
The future became the present in May.
The 23-year-old upstart clinched his first-ever 450 class supercross title at Las Vegas by finishing third in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series main event in front of a sellout crowd of 39,509 at Sam Boyd Stadium.
After winning his first-ever 450SX main event earlier this year in round three of the series, then backing it up with six more victories, the Morehead City native had such a commanding lead coming into the final round that he needed only to finish 20th among the 22 starters to defeat veteran and Las Vegas race winner Eli Tomac for the championship.
Webb finished the season with seven victories, 13 podium finishes and 15 top-five finishes in 17 races to win the cup in dominating fashion.
Webb signed with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in October 2018.
Following a wildly successful amateur career that saw him start at the age of 4 and earn an eye-popping 104 career amateur titles, Webb made his pro debut with Star Racing Yamaha in the 2013 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and followed in the Monster Energy Supercross season with the Rookie of the Year honor.
He spent his entire 250 class career with Yamaha, winning the 2015 and 2016 250 Supercross West Region titles and the 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross national title in 2016. He captured 11 career 250SX class wins in just 26 career starts.
Webb signed with Factory Yamaha and moved to the 450 class in 2017, but due to injuries, a rider once considered the sport’s brightest rising star didn’t find the same success in the premiere class, securing just two podium finishes in two seasons of Monster Energy Supercross.
Webb missed time in both Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018 after sustaining two fractures to his fibula and a fractured tibia in a crash at Minneapolis Supercross and finished ninth overall in both championships.
Webb brought home the 2019 title with a third-place finish in the main event, giving him the championship by 18 points over event winner Tomac of Monster Energy Kawasaki. Tomac, who began the night 23 points back, was the only rider still with a shot at the title. He had to win and then hope for a disastrous finish for Webb.
Tomac did his part, earning the holeshot and steadily pulling away after taking a lead that reached over 11 seconds by the end. He was untouchable, and other than a few close calls on the hard-pack track, had no challenges to his lead.
Webb was second off the start but was passed in the opening corners by his Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin. Webb settled into third with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne on his rear fender for the first few laps. Webb generated some breathing room, but five minutes into the 20-minutes-plus-one-lap race, Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen blitzed past Osborne and set his sights on Webb.
At the midpoint of the race, Roczen was within a half second of Webb, but Webb kept his composure, as he had all season, and found a little additional speed, as he had also done all season, and within a few laps, put three seconds on Roczen. The riders closed up again at the checkered flag, but Webb held his podium position, and earned his first 450SX title, in his third season of racing in the premiere class.
No. 5:
Barta dies while on soul-searching venture
It seems the title of his book and television show couldn’t have been more aptly named … “The Best and Worst of Tred Barta.”
Those in his life saw both sides as well.
That life came to an end on Sunday, Aug. 11 in a single-car accident on the Pan-American Highway near the remote town of Watson Lake by the border of the Yukon Territories and British Columbia.
He was 67.
He was known in this county for the Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament that ran for 14 years before transitioning to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic.
Barta had already built a big reputation as a fisherman when he arrived in Beaufort.
He was the subject of a feature story in the Oct. 1, 1979 issue of Sports Illustrated titled “Oh, The Joys Of Losing Fish.”
He became a legendary angler while fishing off of Montauk and Shinnecock Hills on the eastern end of Long Island, N.Y. where the beaches, bays and ocean were his playground.
He held numerous International Game and Fishing Association (IGFA) world records on light line. He was the only man to ever hold the triple crown of light tackle tuna records – a 65-pound yellowfin on 6-pound line landed after three hours, a 63.5-pound bluefin tuna on 12-pound line, and a 215-pound big eye tuna on 20-pound line landed in 5 hours and 17 minutes.
Barta, who was also an accomplished pilot, continued to set fishing and hunting records and became a staple of those worlds. In addition to writing for numerous hunting and fishing magazines, he authored the book “The Best and Worst of Tred Barta” and hosted the fishing and hunting show by the same name that ran at different times on Outdoor Life Network, Versus and NBC Sports Network since 2004.
He even continued to host the show after suffering a spinal stroke in 2009 that caused paralysis from the chest down. He also received a rare blood cancer diagnosis that year and beat the disease. In addition to the effects of the paralysis and cancer, Barta also suffered from nerve damage in his hands that caused excruciating pain.
Those setbacks, however, dealt both physical and mental blows that were difficult to overcome. While it’s clear Barta fought to keep his head up, it proved a constant battle.
On Aug. 3, he put up a long Facebook post, writing “I’m lost” and “for the first time in my life I’m at a loss for what to do or where to go.”
Barta, who had lived in Beaufort for the past two years, spent the last four months of his life on a soul-searching, hunting and fishing excursion in Alaska. He called the trip the “Tred Barta Get Off The Couch Expedition.” He was able to hunt and fish with an Action Trackchair, a cross between a wheelchair and an all-terrain vehicle.
He was returning from his solo trip to Alaska in his specially outfitted pickup truck that made it possible for him to drive from his wheelchair. He was with his dog, Pepper, who survived the crash, when the accident happened.
In April, he drove from Beaufort to Indiana where he picked up a handicap-accessible trailer to tow behind the truck and provide living quarters for when he got to Alaska.
Barta co-founded the Beaufort fishing tournament with Jim Bailey, a real estate developer and the former director of the Cap’n Fannie’s Billfish Tournament, and the two set a goal of raising $1 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (formerly the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina).
That goal isn’t too far away. The tournament has raised more than $900,000 up to this point.
The event decided to go in a different direction last year and severed ties with Barta.
No. 6:
Croatan captures Wells Fargo State Cup
Croatan captured the prestigious Wells Fargo State Cup this year after a stellar 2018-2019 campaign of prep athletics.
The Cougars became the first county program to ever win the N.C. High School Athletic Association competition by taking the 2A division. The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Croatan captured the 2A title with a state championship in boys indoor track and field and state runner-up finishes in boys swimming, wrestling and spring track and field.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state championships, 45 for state runner-up finishes, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
The Cougars edged Lake Norman Charter by five points in the division, totaling 515 to the Knights’ 510. Carrboro was third with 460. Lake Norman Charter won it last year to snap a six-year win streak by Carrboro.
Wells Fargo Cup standings are announced three times each school year, once after the fall and winter sports seasons and concluding with the overall winner after the spring sports season ends.
Croatan won the Wells Fargo Conference Cup in the fall with 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference titles in boys and girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and boys soccer. In the winter, the program won titles in girls basketball, boys and girls winter track and field and wrestling. In the spring, titles in boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys golf and boys tennis were added to the mix.
Croatan had finished in the top five of the Wells Fargo Cup for six consecutive seasons before finally winning it. The program took third in 2A in 2017-2018 for the fourth year in a row. It was fourth in 2014.
The school received the trophy during halftime of a 34-13 win over Dixon on Oct. 11. Coaches for the conference, regional and state championship programs took the field to receive the official trophy alongside principal Kay Zimarino, athletic director Dave Boal, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and Wells Fargo Regional Bank President Thomas Cline.
No. 7:
Another winter track & field title for Cougars
The Croatan boys winter indoor track and field team defended its 1A/2A state championship in February with a solid performance in Winston-Salem.
The Cougars scored 80 points at the JDL Fast Track to hold off a North Lincoln program that put up 66 points.
Brendon Hodge was a workhorse for Croatan, earning the meet’s Most Valuable Performer after piling up big points in four events. He won the 55-meter hurdles, ran the lead leg of the 800- and 1,600-meter relay winning teams and took the runner-up spot in the pole vault.
Hodge, who struggled a bit in the conference championship meet, finishing second in the hurdles and third in the pole vault, had no such troubles at states. He captured the 55-meter hurdles in 7.67 seconds and took second in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet, 6 inches.
David Wallis, Travis Garner-McGraw and Noah Bibus joined Hodge to win the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 33.55 seconds, and Thomas McCabe, Wallis and Bibus teamed up with Hodge to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:30.58.
Wallis was as busy and nearly as big a points producer as Hodge, winning the 55 meters in 6.60 and taking third in the 300 meters in 35.44.
Bibus and McCabe continued the strong performances in shorter distances, taking first and fourth, respectively, in the 500 meters. Bibus timed in at 1:08.30 to outlast South Davidson’s Everette Rhymer in 1:08.69. McCabe clocked in at 1:08.93.
McCabe joined Connor Hogan, Cooper Kleckner and Elliot Kleckner to give Croatan a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:29.82.
No. 8:
McClanahan retires as Patriots net hoops title
The West Carteret boys basketball team captured its first conference championship in 33 years in February, prompting a retirement announcement from longtime coach Craig McClanahan.
The Patriots finished the season 19-6 overall and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal. They won their five final regular season games, culminating the league title with a riveting 51-50 triump over Northside-Jacksonville.
DaShawn Jones intercepted a Monarchs throw-in with two seconds on the game clock to help the Patriots capture the title and the top seed from the Coastal in the ensuing state playoffs. His pickoff and clock runout was only possible thanks to a free throw in crunch time by Gavin Gillikin. The then sophomore sank his first shot on a one-and-one with 20 seconds on the clock to give his team its final lead of the night. J.J. Williams led the team in scoring that night with 21 points.
West’s longtime assistant coach Robert Lancaster broke out a 10-foot ladder shortly after the end of the game, setting it up directly under the basket. McClanahan found a pair of scissors, and the team took turns cutting a link from the net, beginning with Jones.
McClanahan became the program’s second-ever head coach to win a conference championship in the school’s 55-year history. The other was Billy Widgeon who is tied with McClanahan for longest tenure with a basketball team at West with 21 years.
McClanahan, the 2006-2007 Coastal Coach of the Year, led the Patriots to winning records in five of his last six seasons. The programs went a combined 47-24 (.661) over his last three. The 1978 West alum stepped down after also coaching boys and girls tennis for 17 years and serving as the school’s athletic director for 15.
No. 9:
Johnson repeats as Defensive POY
Antonio Johnson’s time in a N.C. Wesleyan football uniform won’t soon be forgotten.
The former West Carteret standout became just the fourth player in USA South history to earn the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
The middle linebacker finished his senior season ranked first in Division III with 76 solo tackles. He was seventh in the country with 117 total tackles.
His 117 total tackles were more than double the next highest tackle producer on the team (Isaiah Williams, 56) and nine more than the second-highest tackler in USA South (Methodist’s Roderic Christian, 108).
The 2014 West Carteret grad – he went by Tyrell then but now goes by his given name – led the conference with three forced fumbles, ranked second with two defensive touchdowns, third with 12.5 tackles for loss, seventh with three interceptions and ninth with 4.5 sacks.
Against USA South competition, he led the league in total tackles (78), solo tackles (51) and tackles for loss (10.5).
Johnson is second in school history with 269 tackles and tied for first in any season in school history with five forced fumbles.
The 6-1, 212-pounder was named a First-Team All-Conference linebacker for the third consecutive year.
He also collected USA South Defensive Player of the Week accolades four times this fall to reach seven for his career.
His fourth award of the season was by far the biggest.
Johnson helped N.C. Wesleyan earn a 23-7 upset of Huntingdon College in the second-to-last game of the year. Huntingdon entered the game unbeaten in the USA South with the top-scoring offense (36.5 points per game).
The senior linebacker totaled 13 tackles as well as two sacks, three tackles for loss and a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown. He had 11 solo tackles and two assisted takedowns, while his tackles for loss resulted in nine negative yards.
His interception in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Battling Bishops, which finished the season 6-4 overall and 5-2 in USA South to finish in a three-way tie for second in the league.
Huntingdon (8-3) won the conference title with a 6-1 mark.
A week earlier, Johnson totaled a season-high 17 tackles, four of which were for loss, a forced fumble and an interception in a 48-24 win over Methodist to earn his third USA South Defensive Player of the Week this season. He had nine solo tackles and eight assisted takedowns and returned his interception 72 yards to set up a Battling Bishop touchdown.
He collected his second honor of the season on Oct. 19 in a 41-24 loss to Averett with a game-high 15 tackles and returning a fumble he forced for a touchdown.
Johnson led West Carteret to its best regular season in school history in 2014 when the Patriots went 9-2 before falling in the first round of the state playoffs. He was the team’s top rusher, going for 902 yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries.
No. 10:
Ryans make big impact at UNC-Pembroke
The Ryan twins certainly left their mark on the UNC-Pembroke soccer program.
Gina and Katy were part of a senior class that led the Braves to more than 51 victories over the last four years, as well as two NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2017 Peach Belt Conference Championship.
Gina was lauded with her fourth Peach Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Week recognition of the season during her senior campaign.
The PBC’s all-time career shutouts leader with 36 registered two more clean sheets to gain the honor. The performances marked her ninth and 10th shutout performances of the campaign as well.
She finished the regular season ranked second in the PBC in save percentage (0.83) and third in goals-against average (0.65).
The former Croatan standout closed out her collegiate career with nine PBC Goalkeeper of the Week awards. That number matches the most of any student-athlete in league history. Former Columbus State goalkeeper Maylyn Parsons also claimed nine PBC weekly awards from 2013-2016. Gina eclipsed Parsons’ league’s shutout record earlier this season.
Gina left the Braves tied for 19th on the NCAA Division II career shutouts list.
Gina, a two-time PBC All-Conference honoree, is a former PBC Freshman of the Year, becoming the first UNC-Pembroke player to win the award since 2012 and just the sixth all-time.
Katy was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team in her senior season.
She became just the second player in program history to be decorated with one of the highest academic honors offered in collegiate soccer. Jasmine Senecal-Guzman was named to the distinguished team following both the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
To be eligible for this award, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.3 grade point average on a 4.0 scale their entire career, start in more than 50 percent of all contests and play a significant role to the team’s success. Student-athletes must be a junior at their institution and are nominated by a head coach of a current college services member institution.
Student-athletes on this year’s Scholar All-America Teams will be formally acknowledged for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom at the All-America Ceremony and Reception on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Katy, a two-time All-Peach Belt Conference award winner, helped anchor a strong defense in 2019. A defensive stalwart by trade, Ryan netted a goal and turned in the game-winning assist against then-nationally-ranked Columbus State, and also scored UNCP’s lone goal in an overtime loss to nationally-ranked Flagler.
She wrapped up her collegiate career with 17 points on five goals and seven assists in 67 games played (62 starts) and was also named PBC Defender of the Week on two occasions during her senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.