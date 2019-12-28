OCEAN — Kelly Hagerty can add another accolade to her prodigious résumé at Croatan with 1,000 career points in her rearview mirror.
The reigning 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year was honored by her coach Dec. 19 during a 56-45 win over Southwest Onslow with a plaque commemorating her achievement.
“Right when I got the last point, he called a timeout and they announced it over the intercom,” Hagerty said.
Ironically, Hagerty set a new personal single-game points record with 29 on 57 percent shooting. The senior also tallied 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in the contest.
Hagerty was relatively surprised when she hit the mark, despite scoring 190 as a freshman, 358 as a sophomore and 334 as a junior. She only needed 118 points to eclipse the mark coming into her senior year and currently has 1,033.
“It feels really good,” Hagerty said. “I was actually pretty surprised that I hit it that soon. I thought I was way further away.”
Hagerty is currently averaging 16.8 points on 51 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.9 blocks and 2.6 turnovers per game for a Croatan team that is 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
The senior standout has improved each season while also helping the Cougars improve their overall record since her freshman year when they finished 5-17 overall. She averaged 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks that season.
The very next year, the Cougars improved dramatically to 21-5, with Hagerty also upping her average to 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. As a junior, she averaged 15.2 points, 11 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for a team that finished 20-3.
Even more impressive, Hagerty has maintained her scoring output despite sharing the stage with three other four-year varsity players in Ally Roth (5.9 career points per game), Savannah McAloon (5.8) and Natalie Show (5.1).
Hagerty’s specialty has been the double-double, of which she has recorded a whopping 32 over her career. She has five so far this season andhe had 13 as a junior, 10 as a sophomore and four as a freshman.
Hagerty is the second female Croatan basketball player to reach 1,000 points this decade and the first ever since JacQues Chambers did it in 2012-2013. The last female to achieve the goal was Lauren Morris in 2010-2011.
Before her new points benchmark this season, Hagerty’s previous high was 26 on three occasions. She scored it in a 50-37 win over Pender on Jan. 12, 2018 in a 57-34 victory over Pender on Feb. 12 and a 51-44 win over East Carteret on Jan. 8.
