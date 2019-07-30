ATLANTIC BEACH — The waves might not have been the best for The Buddy Pelletier Memorial Longboard Classic, but the weather couldn’t have been much better.
The feel-good event brought out plenty of surfers, volunteers and fans this past weekend for its 19th annual contest.
“The beach was packed,” said Jessica Holleman, who directs the contest with Bill Roach. “We had gorgeous weather and a great turnout. I know we had 650 T-shirts, and we just about sold out. We raised a lot of money through them.”
The contest is the biggest community outreach for The Buddy Pelletier Surfing Foundation, which Pelletier started just before his death in 1995. It has been a benefit to many over the years, raising money to send students to college, in addition to humanitarian aid projects along the East Coast.
There were 118 surfers on hand this past weekend to compete and honor his memory.
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — After capturing both his first 450 class moto and overall wins in the previous race, Cooper Webb was unspectacular but strong in the ninth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
The county native reached the podium in the opening moto with a third-place finish and took fifth in the final moto to place fourth overall at the MotoSport.com Washougal National.
“It was an up-and-down day for me,” he said. “In the second moto, I struggled with some stomach issues – I’m not sure what was going on, but after the first one, I was really struggling with my stomach. We’ll get to work on the off weekend and finish these last three strong.”
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins dropped just the second loss all season to the Wilmington Sharks on Monday, 4-1 at home.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Marlins (34-14 overall), and marked their first loss at home in over two weeks. It was just the sixth home loss all season for the Marlins in 25 games at Big Rock Stadium.
The low-scoring contest was equally uncharacteristic for the Fish, with the game marking the first time in the second half of the season they have been held to less than two runs. They have only scored less than two runs one other time this summer, falling to the Wilson Tobs 2-1 on June 14.
The Marlins need not fret, though. With only three regular season games left on the schedule – they also battled the Peninsula Pilots on Tuesday – the Fish are leading the second half of the season standings at 15-7. Morehead City won the first half of the season with a 19-7 record. Winning either half of the season guarantees a team home field advantage in the playoffs.
PELETIER — Chris Burns picked up his eighth Limited Late Model victory at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday night and became the all-time Late Model wins leader with his victory.
Burns, 27, from Swansboro, started on the pole and led early, but T.J. Barron passed him on lap 17 to take the lead. Burns later passed Barron on a restart with 25 laps remaining in the 60-lap feature, making it on the outside line of the racetrack. Burns then held off a late-race charge from reigning division champion and seven-time Late Model winner Brandon Clements.
