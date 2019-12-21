OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team improved to 5-1 on Tuesday with a pair of lopsided league wins.
The Cougars opened their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference campaign with a 77-4 victory over Lejeune and a 69-12 triumph over Richlands.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team went 1-2 on Thursday in its annual Hard Nor’easter Duals.
The undermanned Mariners, who are missing wrestlers due to injury and illness ,moved to 9-11 on the season with a 42-18 win over Lejeune, a 48-24 loss to West Craven and a 51-15 defeat versus Pamlico.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan boys basketball team trailed Southwest Onslow 19-16 at the half on Thursday and then dropped the hammer in the final two quarters.
The Cougars (5-4) outscored the Stallions (0-6) 15-2 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth to grab the 41-27 win and move to 2-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Southwest Onslow dropped to 0-2 in league play.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan girls basketball team upped its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference mark to 2-0 on Thursday with a 56-45 win over Southwest Onslow.
The Cougars (7-2) took an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and maintained their advantage over the next three quarters. The Stallions (1-5) dropped to 1-1 in the league.
--------------------------
RICHLANDS — The East Carteret boys basketball team cruised to its first league victory Thursday with a 66-37 throttling of Richlands.
The Mariners (5-3) evened their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference mark to 1-1 while handing the Wildcats (2-6) their fourth loss in a row and dropping them to 0-2 in league play.
--------------------------
RICHLANDS — A disastrous third quarter was the East Carteret girls basketball team’s undoing Thursday at Richlands.
A 13-13 tie at the half quickly turned into a 20-point deficit as the Wildcats went on a wild 29-9 run on their way to a 46-32 rout.
The Mariners (2-4) saw their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference record dip to 1-1. Richlands (2-6) upped its league mark to 2-0.
--------------------------
