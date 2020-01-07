If this next decade wants to top the previous one, it has got its work cut out for it.
Because when it comes to county prep athletic accomplishments, 2010-2019 was as good as it gets.
Let’s start with this doozy: East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan combined to win 11 state championships over the past 10 years.
That’s not too shabby.
Even more impressively, each school won a state crown during the decade. That hadn’t happened before.
And that might not seem like such a big accomplishment, considering Croatan only came on the scene with varsity sports in 1999. But consider this: East and West had won a state crown in the same decade just once before, and those schools have been around since the mid-1960s.
The East girls track and field team won the school’s first state championship in 1993, and a year later, the West girls basketball team grabbed a state title. Those two combined state crowns in a decade stood as the high-water mark until this past decade.
It doesn’t compare to 11, however, and no future decade probably will either.
It started right off the bat with the Croatan wrestling team rattling off five state championships during a dominating run, beginning with both dual and tournament titles in 2010 and 2011 and then a tournament title in 2013.
The Croatan girls golf team surprisingly won a state crown in 2015. Earlier that year, the East Carteret boys basketball team capped a magical two-year run with a state title.
Track and field teams have rounded out the titles.
The West girls won an indoor state championship in 2013 and followed with an outdoor title in 2017. The Croatan boys have won back-to-back indoor state crowns over the past two winters.
This past decade was special for other reasons as well.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association hadn’t recognized a county athlete as its NCHSAA Athlete of the Year in the first 31 years of the award. And now it has done it twice in the past six years.
West’s Blake Dodge was named the NCHSAA Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.
She ended her career as the most decorated 3A high school female runner in state history when she earned her 15th state title in the 800 meters at the 3A state championships in the spring of her senior year to break a tie with Sabrina Thompson of Wilson Fike. Thompson won her 14 state titles in sprints and relays in the mid-1990s. Dodge finished with her 15 individual and relay titles including five in outdoor, nine in indoor and one in cross country. She also captured three consecutive track and field state meet MVPs during her time in a Patriots uniform and helped the 2013 winter indoor squad to a state crown.
In 2018, East’s Beau Studebaker was named the NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year.
He seemed like a slam dunk for the award after a career that saw him participate in an eye-popping six sports. He shined in wrestling, football, basketball, golf, tennis and track and field.
He made history as a senior, becoming the first county wrestler to ever capture three state championships.
He held off Cherryville’s Sean Kostiuk by a 27-13 major decision in the 182-pound 1A state final at the Greensboro Coliseum. He won his 91st consecutive match with the victory.
Studebaker was the first Mariner to win a state title – he won a 1A crown at 152 pounds as a sophomore with a 38-4 record and a 170-pound gold medal as a junior with a 39-0 mark – and helped lead the squad to back-to-back conference championships. East had never won a league title before.
In addition, he was the football team’s starting quarterback, the basketball team’s starting power forward, the golf team’s best player and the No. 3 singles player on the tennis team.
Those weren’t the only history makers in the 2010s.
By the end of his junior year, West’s John Crossley had one state championship to his name. By the end of his senior year, he had added three more state titles, and that was the least of it.
He became the first county athlete to win a national championship in 2013 when he captured the 800-meter title at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals
He earned the crown at the N.C. A&T Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro with a time of 1:48.01, which at the time, made him the fastest high school boys 800-meter runner in state history. He also set a meet record with the time and posted the eighth-best time ever nationally.
Those accomplishments helped him garner the Gatorade N.C. Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award. He became just the second county athlete to win a Gatorade state award, joining Lonnie Chisenhall who won for baseball in 2006.
In 2018, West’s Ethan Hall became the first county athlete to ever win a state golf championship. He won it in style with an incredible outing on the course on the second day.
After shooting 75 in the first round, he chalked up an eye-opening 68 in the second round. He was the only member of the 84-golfer field to shoot below 80 and was four shots better than the second-best round on the second day.
Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, this past year, Croatan became the first county athletic program to win the prestigious N.C. High School Athletic Association Wells Fargo State Cup after a stellar 2018-2019 campaign
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Croatan took the 2A title with a state championship in boys indoor track and field and state runner-up finishes in boys swimming, wrestling and spring track and field. The Cougars edged Lake Norman Charter by five points in the Wells Fargo State Cup 2A division, totaling 515 to the Knights’ 510.
