BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team went 1-2 on Tuesday in a home tri-match with two lopsided losses and a razor-thin win.
The Mariners edged Ayden-Grifton 31-30 after the match went to the 10th tiebreaker, criteria J, which is the most back points.
They fell 53-19 to Dixon and 53-12 to Southwest Onslow to drop to 8-9 on the year.
East was missing three of its top six wrestlers – J.T. Lawrence (20-2), E.J. Jayne (10-3) and Ronan Carletta (9-6) – due to injuries or illness.
Each team won five matches in the bout with Ayden-Grifton with four apiece coming by pin and one apiece by forfeit. There were four double forfeits.
GREENVILLE — The East Carteret wrestling team went 2-2 last weekend at the Milt Sherman Duals.
The Mariners defeated Rocky Mount 36-24 and Greene Central 39-33 and lost 48-27 to Pamlico and 60-22 to host D.H. Conley.
BURGAW — The East Carteret girls basketball team used a productive fourth quarter at the free-throw line Tuesday to pull away from Pender in its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener.
The Mariners (2-3 overall) went 8-of-17 from the foul line in the final frame to break a 17-17 tie and win 30-26. They went 3-of-6 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters to finish 11-of-23 from the line.
The Patriots (1-4) dropped to 1-1 in league play after shooting 6-of-18 from the foul line.
BURGAW — The East Carteret and Pender game on Tuesday wasn’t just a matchup of the top teams in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference but a matchup of two of the top 1A teams in the state.
East entered the contest ranked first in the division by MaxPreps, while Pender was eighth.
Pender (4-4) improved to 2-0 in the Coastal 8, while East (4-3) dropped to 0-1 in league play.
CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan boys basketball team started off the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference season on the right foot Tuesday with a 58-50 win over Lejeune.
The Cougars (4-3 overall) captured their league opener thanks to a 17-11 second quarter run.
The Devil Pups (3-3) dropped to 0-2 in the Coastal 8.
CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan girls basketball team had no trouble with Lejeune in its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener Tuesday in a 64-7 victory.
The Cougars (5-2) led 18-2 after the first quarter and 37-2 at the half.
The Devil Pups (0-5) fell to 0-2 in the league.
