East Carteret’s Shane Hatfield, on top, went 3-0 in a tri-match with Ayden-Grifton, Southwest Onslow and Dixon. (J.J. Smith photo)

BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team went 1-2 on Tuesday in a home tri-match with two lopsided losses and a razor-thin win.

The Mariners edged Ayden-Grifton 31-30 after the match went to the 10th tiebreaker, criteria J, which is the most back points.

They fell 53-19 to Dixon and 53-12 to Southwest Onslow to drop to 8-9 on the year.

East was missing three of its top six wrestlers – J.T. Lawrence (20-2), E.J. Jayne (10-3) and Ronan Carletta (9-6) – due to injuries or illness.

Each team won five matches in the bout with Ayden-Grifton with four apiece coming by pin and one apiece by forfeit. There were four double forfeits.

GREENVILLE — The East Carteret wrestling team went 2-2 last weekend at the Milt Sherman Duals.

The Mariners defeated Rocky Mount 36-24 and Greene Central 39-33 and lost 48-27 to Pamlico and 60-22 to host D.H. Conley.

BURGAW — The East Carteret girls basketball team used a productive fourth quarter at the free-throw line Tuesday to pull away from Pender in its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener.

The Mariners (2-3 overall) went 8-of-17 from the foul line in the final frame to break a 17-17 tie and win 30-26. They went 3-of-6 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters to finish 11-of-23 from the line.

The Patriots (1-4) dropped to 1-1 in league play after shooting 6-of-18 from the foul line.

BURGAW — The East Carteret and Pender game on Tuesday wasn’t just a matchup of the top teams in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference but a matchup of two of the top 1A teams in the state.

East entered the contest ranked first in the division by MaxPreps, while Pender was eighth.

Pender (4-4) improved to 2-0 in the Coastal 8, while East (4-3) dropped to 0-1 in league play.

CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan boys basketball team started off the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference season on the right foot Tuesday with a 58-50 win over Lejeune.

The Cougars (4-3 overall) captured their league opener thanks to a 17-11 second quarter run.

The Devil Pups (3-3) dropped to 0-2 in the Coastal 8.

CAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan girls basketball team had no trouble with Lejeune in its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener Tuesday in a 64-7 victory.

The Cougars (5-2) led 18-2 after the first quarter and 37-2 at the half.

The Devil Pups (0-5) fell to 0-2 in the league.

