No, the “Keep Pounding” column has not gone away.
Two weeks ago, I was on vacation, and now this column is getting a jumpstart on the News-Times’ new bi-weekly publications, which starts this week with print issues on Wednesday and Sunday but not on Friday when the column has appeared since I came aboard six years ago.
So, it’s a new week and a new chance to delve into prep, college or pro sports. High school is still out, but there is action on the wrestling scene with West Carteret and East Carteret meeting at Croatan on Thursday for the County Cup competition.
This is one of my favorite events of the year for a few reasons. One, it gives me and my fellow reporters a chance to snap as many photos of county wrestlers as our batteries will allow. It’s a real hit-or-miss prospect at other tournaments as far as which wrestlers will actually be competing during the finals.
The second reason is, a county wrestling meet is a rare opportunity to see individual matchups play out with tangible results. There are few other opportunities to see standout prep athletes actually go head-to-head.
There are many sports events in which two standout county athletes will be on teams that face each other – such as East’s Bennie Brooks and West’s J.J. Williams in basketball – but the two seldom go head to head due to playing different positions.
Batters can go up against a pitcher, a soccer forward can go up against a keeper, but those instances are rare. Last year, even when forwards Kelly Hagerty of Croatan and Monica Dixon of East faced each other twice, trying to determine who got the tangible edge is both extremely difficult to quantify, and in all honesty, in poor taste. Not reducing teenage athletes as “winners” and “losers” is a personal priority of mine.
However, that’s where wrestling offers a unique opportunity (Yes, tennis, I see you too). On Thursday, there will be at least a handful of stellar matchups among the three teams, often between grapplers with regional and state finalist goals.
Below, I’ve compiled a breakdown of the most intriguing matchups based on overall records and previous matchups. As any fan of wrestling can tell you, though, weight-class fluctuation is a very real and present part of the sport.
The projected matchups below are educated guesses, based on where wrestlers have competed in recent tournaments rather than the weights they are listed on the team’s rosters. Not all weight classes are represented in the breakdown.
Beginning with the lightest weight class, the first matchup to watch is at 106 pounds with Croatan senior Jacob Caldwell (17-5) likely going head to head with West sophomore Hayden Augenstein (19-10). The pair have history too. Caldwell won a 13-5 major decision to reach the third-place match at the Swiss Bear Classic, and at the Beast of the East, he won a 9-6 decision to reach the semifinal.
At 120 pounds, look for a matchup between East sophomore Shane Hatfield (22-2) and Croatan senior Max Buglisi (12-7).
The next weight class most likely to feature wrestlers with a recent history is at 126 pounds, pitting Croatan junior Luke Walker (16-6) against East junior Ronan Carletta (9-6). Walker won a 6-2 decision over Carletta to reach the consolation semifinals at the Swiss Bear.
Two wrestlers with standout records, East sophomore J.T. Lawrence (20-2) and West junior Jacob Bennett (22-3), will likely meet at 132 pounds. Bennett has had his way with the county counterpart, though, pinning Lawrence in 1:01 at the Beach Brawl to reach the first-place match and doing it again in 1:51 to reach the finals at the Swiss Bear. Bennett wound up winning both tournaments. Lawrence finished in third at the Beach Brawl and fourth at the Swiss Bear.
The most likely matchup at 145 pounds could feature a great brawl between Croatan junior Anthony Marello (17-8) and West junior Jaiden Rittenhouse (15-9).
At 160 pounds, look for a matchup between Croatan junior Colton Sullivan (14-4) and West senior Clayton Wilson (11-3). Both wrestlers competed in the Beast but didn’t face each other. Sullivan finished first and Wilson fourth.
A 170-pound matchup between East junior Jathan Parker and West sophomore Hiroki Cruz (13-3) would really be one to watch, especially considering the two haven’t faced each other this year.
The 182-pound weight division could very likely see West senior Jake Reynolds (15-2) go up against Croatan junior Dakota Gray (17-7).
At 195 pounds, watch for a matchup between West junior Josh Henderson (19-5) and Croatan junior Ryan Lindsay (16-7). Both grapplers competed in the same division at the Beast but didn’t face each other. Henderson finished second and Lindsay third.
Another Beast matchup that could come back around is at 220 pounds with Croatan senior Walker Gladwell (12-1) squaring off against West senior Manuel Jaurequi. In the first meeting at the Beast of the East, Gladwell pinned Jaurequi in 5:30 to win the division.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.