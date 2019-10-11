The Croatan and Dixon matchup highlights this week’s slate for the nine members.
A battle for the league runner-up spot is on the line tonight on Hwy 24 and most believe Croatan will come out on top.
Only J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) go with Dixon in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tilt.
New Bern versus C.B. Aycock is the only other high school game to provide some disagreement. Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and Barnes like New Bern in that contest.
The other five prep games are unanimous picks with the entire panel taking East Carteret over Trask, Havelock over West Carteret, Jacksonville over Northside-Jacksonville, West Craven over Kinston and Washington over Ayden-Grifton.
Five NFL games make their way on the docket.
Bailey and Smith are the only two to pick Tampa Bay over Carolina.
Smith breaks from the pack to select Houston over Kansas City.
Zack Nally (News-Times) and Deana King (NCPreps.com) grab Miami over Washington in a battle of winless teams while Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) and Smith go with Philadelphia over Minnesota.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Smith and Nally take San Francisco over the L.A. Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
Carteret Publishing pulled off a big team win last week with a 29-7 record. The online editors were the runner-up at 25-11 followed by the TV sports anchors at 24-12.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Nally and North tied for the top spot in the individual standings with 10-2 marks followed by Hower, Bailey and Smith tying with 9-3 outings. Barnes and King went 8-4 apiece and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) posted a 5-7 mark.
The entire panel correctly picked Kinston over South Lenoir, New Hanover over Topsail and Ohio State over Michigan State.
Weaver was the only one to miss on Richlands’ win over East Carteret while Thomason was the only one to wisely take Florida over Auburn.
Weaver and Barnes missed on Washington’s victory over North Lenoir and Bailey and Weaver missed on West Craven’s triumph over Ayden-Grifton.
Weaver, Thomason and Nally failed to go with Havelock over Northeastern, Bailey, Weaver and King failed to take Pender over Trask and Weaver, King and Barnes failed to pick North Brunswick over South Brunswick.
The Croatan and West Carteret and Clinton and Northside-Jacksonville tilts were 5-4 splits. North, Bailey, Weaver, Thomason and Nally rightly took Croatan over West Carteret and Bailey, Weaver, Nally, King and Barnes correctly chose Clinton over Northside-Jacksonville.
The online editors saw their five-game lead in the overall team standings shrink to one thanks to Carteret Publishing’s big week. King, Hower and Barnes have a 175-71 mark followed by Smith, Thomason and Nally at 174-72. The TV sports anchors are at 163-83.
Hower remained in first in the overall individual standings at 61-21. Thomason broke away from Bailey and Smith and is now 60-22. Bailey and Smith are tied at 59-23. Barnes and King follow at 57-25 apiece with Nally next at 55-27. Weaver and North are tied with 52-30 records.
