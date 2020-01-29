BEAUORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team was in fine shape early in the first quarter Tuesday against Richlands, holding an 8-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the frame.
The Mariners (3-10 overall) didn’t score again until the 6:34 mark of the second quarter, and those two were their only points for a 9:38 stretch. The Wildcats (8-10) scored 28 points during that time to pull ahead 30-10 while skating to a 58-36 victory.
“They are the No. 2 team in the conference for a reason,” East coach Keith Bernauer said.
Richlands moved to 7-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference behind Croatan (9-0) in first. After a 0-6 start to the season, the squad has gone 8-4, which includes a 54-48 loss to Trask (10-6 overall, 5-4 league) coming into the game against the Mariners.
East, which started the season 2-3 but has since gone 1-7, moved to 2-7 in the Coastal 8 and will travel Friday to Trask.
“That will be another tough game,” Bernauer said. “They’ve got some good ballplayers. It will be high-tempo, fast-paced, and we’ll have to minimize mistakes if we want to play with them.”
Richlands’ top scorer, Arianna Hamilton, who averages 15.1 points per game, didn’t start against the Mariners, but once she got in the game, she made a difference. She scored seven points in the first quarter and four in the second while finishing with 14.
“She is aggressive,” Bernauer said. “They didn’t start her for whatever reason, and when she got in the game, we got frazzled. It’s just technical stuff. We need to get back to basics.”
Mallory Foy led the Wildcats with 16 points with 10 of those coming in the second half. Kiki Kornegay gave the team three players in double figures with 10 points.
After falling behind 30-10 at the 2:19 mark of the second quarter, East was outscored only 28-26 the rest of the game.
“I saw some good things,” Bernauer said. “We’ve got some girls that should be on a JV team, but they are getting better and giving us good support.”
Of the 13 players on the Mariners’ varsity roster – the program doesn’t have a junior varsity team – only four are upperclassmen. Underclassmen accounted for 20 of East’s 36 points with sophomore Kendalyn Dixon going for 11, sophomore Madie Rose adding six and freshman Jamaya Shelton chipping in three.
Ellie Fulcher scored eight on the night for East, Adrianna Utley had five and Myajah Jarman three.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Richlands........ 14 16 14 14-58
East Carteret..... 8 8 6 14-36
RICHLANDS (58) – Foy 16, Hamilton 14, Kornegay 10, Pierce 7, Farrior 3, Mills 2, Feathers 2, Hooker 2, Simco 2.
EAST CARTERET (36) – Dixon 11, Fulcher 8, Rose 6, Utley 5, Jarman 3, Shelton 3.
