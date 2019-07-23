BEAUFORT — At this rate, they’re going to need to rename the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic the Fin Planner Invitational.
The Oregon Inlet-based boat captured the event for the third consecutive year Saturday with 800 points.
“Lucky, that’s the word,” boat owner Mark Fortier said. “We actually saw a lot of fish the first day, but we missed a lot of them unfortunately. It was hard fishing, but we got lucky the first day, we really did.”
Fortier and his crew saw seven billfish that day and caught two. They had five sailfish on the hook but lost three, including two close to the boat. That day of fishing helped them reach 800 points first. The General also hit 800 points but did it later, relegating it to the runner-up spot.
The Bill Collector took third with 400 points.
Billfish were hard to come by in the three-day tournament that saw high winds and seas.
“It went very well,” Tournament Director Donna Hardy said. “Weather was an issue, putting us at 30 boats. The wind was bad. Some boats fished just one day, and they were eligible to fish two. But we had great sponsorships. The community is involved. And the volunteer participation was amazing.”
Despite the rough weather, the spirit of the tournament remained the same. It bills itself as the most family-oriented and most junior angler-friendly event in the N.C. Governor’s Cup Series.
The Billfish Classic averages 20 first-time billfish catches for junior anglers.
Fortier’s kids, Ren and Vance, have fished the tournament for nearly 10 years and will age out this year. They allowed another young member of the boat to reel in billfish this time around.
“My boys have had a lot of success,” Fortier said. “They’ve been really good. I’m proud of them for allowing someone else to get the limelight that hasn’t been involved.”
Banks Downing released two billfish aboard Fin Planner to gain the junior angler billfish division.
“That is the whole thing behind the tournament, to let kids discover fishing,” Fortier said. “Some of the tournaments get so competitive from a money side. They would never let a kid reel in a fish.”
The Inspiration’s Freddie Jeffries won the junior angler dolphin division with a 27.85-pound catch. The Carterican’s Jarrett Smith took the junior angler wahoo division with a 25.75-pounder. Downing placed first in the junior angler tuna division with a 4.75-pound catch.
Smith was the recipient of the Walker Auto Parts NAPA & NAPA Filters Grand Slam trophy with 44.84 pounds of catches.
Fin Planner took the charter boat division, Carterican won the pro boat division and Real Deal claimed the outboard boat division.
In the inshore part of the tournament, Sensation’s Edie Haywoon placed first in the king mackerel division with an 8.20-pound catch, Fish Ann’s Annie Wokasch took first in the Spanish mackerel division with a 3.95-pounder, and Oh My’s Tommy Morrissey gained a win in the bluefish division with a 1.20-pounder.
Run Amoc’s Cooper Howard placed first in the always popular pinfish division with a 0.40-pound catch.
The tournament is a member of the N.C. Governor’s Cup, an annual sportfishing series operating cooperatively with eight major billfish tournaments held along the Tar Heel coast. The series, managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries, promotes conservation, protection and preservation of marine resources.
More importantly, the event raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, which includes units in Carteret, Craven, Lenoir, Beaufort, Pitt, Greene and Martin counties.
The Billfish Classic has raised over $900,000 for the organization over the last 15 years.
