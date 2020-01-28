It’s the time of the winter season when county high school athletes tend to be outstanding.
It started Saturday with Croatan sweeping the inaugural 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference swimming championships.
It probably won’t end there.
Croatan has a number of swimmers who should stand out at regional and state meets.
Two county wrestling teams will vie for league titles tonight.
Croatan and Dixon will battle for the Coastal 8 crown with each team entering the showdown with 6-0 league records.
West Carteret will host Havelock and Swansboro in a tri-match for the 3A Coastal Conference title. Those three teams are 3-0 apiece in the league.
And as far as individual accomplishments go, we could also be looking at plenty of gold, silver and bronze medals at conference, regional and state title meets.
You can look for big things from winter indoor track and field athletes at Croatan, West and East Carteret at conference, regional and state meets.
In fact, between those on the mat, those in the pool and those on the track or field, this county could be swimming in medals next month.
Oh, by the way, the Croatan boys have won back-to-back 1A/2A state championships in winter track and field.
If the basketball season ended before the Tuesday night games, three county teams would earn conference championships.
The Croatan girls are running away with the Coastal 8 race with an 8-0 league mark. The West boys are 4-0 in the Coastal, and the East boys are tied for first with Pender in the Coastal 8 with 7-1 records.
Those three teams sport a combined 37-8 record. East is ninth in the 1A MaxPreps rankings, West is 21st in 3A and Croatan is 21st in 2A.
In addition to conference, those teams could make some noise in the state playoffs, and we could see one or two reach the regionals.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
