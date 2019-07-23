Over the next few weeks, I’ll be writing about forage fish, the bait we use for fish-eating predators and often our favorite targets: trout, drum, flounder blues, Spanish, stripers, cobia … the list goes on.
This week, I want to start with what some have called, “the most important fish in the sea,” the menhaden. Check out the book by H. Bruce Franklin (2007, Shearwater Publishing), documenting the history of this important forage species.
Menhaden, also known as pogy, mossbunker, bunker, fatback or just plain shad, have made a local resurgence since North Carolina banned commercial harvest by the likes of Omega Protein over 10 years ago. Did you know that word “menhaden” comes from the Narragansett Indians, munna-what-teague, meaning that which manures! Likewise, the popular term “pogy” comes from the Abenaki tribe in Maine, similarly meaning fertilizer.
Menhaden are filter feeders. They have a large scooping mouth and feed on algae and plankton as they swim. We normally see them in large circular schools, often a mix of juvenile (peanuts) and adult fish, and can grow to 18 inches with most in the 4- to 12-inch range. They are found from Nova Scotia to Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. The fish mature in their third to fourth years and spawn year-round, but not at the same time, depending on geography. Here in North Carolina, they spawn offshore from October to March and hatch at sea with the currents returning them back to bays and estuaries as juveniles. Those 18-inch fish I mentioned are probably 10 to 12 years old.
Menhaden as juvenile “peanuts” are great baits for flounder, speckled trout and big Spanish, especially if live-lined free-swimming or on a cork. Adult fish are used as cut bait for bluefish, stripers and old red drum or live-baited for king mackerel, cobia and tarpon, among others.
Anyone who has used them as live bait knows how sensitive they are in bait tanks, where they need to be well oxygenated for survival. We are all also aware of how fragile they are in nature, especially in the summer when the Neuse River and other areas that can have low oxygen spells in the heat. Menhaden kills have been too often events on steamy summer days that foul up rivers and shore lines. Yes, they can be fragile, but they are arguably the most important fish in the sea.
Next week, I’ll talk mullet,
finger and striped.
So how is fishing?
Even though we are in the HOT STEAMY summer mode, some fishing is also still hot.
I’m talking speckled trout. The Neuse River and particularly the New River in the Snead’s Ferry area and feeder creeks are producing big specks at daybreak. They are taking topwater baits, and at night, with live shrimp, cut and live mullet, particularly around the Morehead City docks and Core Creek docks, especially lighted docks that hold bait. There are also nice fish around the Harkers Island marshes. I also found some undersized specks in the Highway 24 creeks, nothing bigger than 13 inches.
Drum are also taking top-water baits at daybreak in the Swansboro marshes. If you use crunchy baits, the black drum and sheepshead action is excellent around bridges and other hard structures. Fish are up to 8 pounds. Luckily, we have plenty of bridges around here, from Jacksonville and Snead’s Ferry to Swansboro and Emerald Isle to Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Many of the tackle shops carry fiddler crabs or you can catch your own.
With the impending closure of flounder season, the flounder bite is probably the best it’s been in years with plenty of fish, not only on the nearshore reefs and wrecks, but also along the Intracoastal Waterway docks and around inlets.
Live mullet bait has been responsible for fish to 9 pounds, and the area around the Morehead City port wall and train trestle is still doing well if you time the tide right.
Also due to the impending closure, the 13th annual Emerald Isle Flounder Tournament in Emerald Isle has been cancelled. The “on your feet” tournament was to be held from Aug. 12-Sept. 12.
Surf fishing has been slow with the better action on the east side of Bogue Banks, lesser in Emerald Isle.
There are some blues and Spanish around, but I haven’t seen any around Bogue Inlet Pier and the surf area where the bait is slim to none. There are some blues caught on cut bait and bottom rigs.
Shrimp or Fishbites on the bottom is catching some smallish sea mullet and small spots and decent pompano around three-quarters of a pound on sand fleas. Interestingly, there have been scattered big specks from the surf and piers too.
Although the bag limit remains one fish per day, there are some big gray trout that can be jigged up at the nearshore reefs AR 315 and AR 320 with some fish to 5 pounds.
Near the beach, the Spanish mackerel fishing is still OK but off from earlier in the season. There are also kings being trolled up with live and dead baits three to five miles out and also on diving plugs.
The biggest fish are still east of Lookout Shoals. It’s been bumpy lately, but if you can get out, the mahi action is still excellent 25-plus miles out. And the triggers are still doing well too.
On the piers
How about pier fishing? We are in summer-slow mode! But most interestingly, both Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers weighed in some big 4- and 5-pound specks.
Oceanana Pier reports small trout and flounder, Spanish and blues early to go with a 4.9-pound speck.
Bogue Inlet Pier has some good Spanish catches in the evening after about 7:30 with some limits reported. They have also had catches of pompano and sea mullet on sand fleas about two-thirds way out on the pier. A 3.9-pound speck, caught by Marvin Harris of Durham, was also weighed in. The trout was caught on a hardhead mullet meant for a flounder.
Seaview Pier reports slow catching with some Spanish and blues and small spots.
Surf City Pier was the only local pier to report a king mackerel, which weighed 32 pounds. They also weighed in a 6.4-pound flounder but not much else.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish and blues early and late and some croakers and spots at night.
