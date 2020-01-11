RICHLANDS —The Croatan girls basketball team took full control of first place in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Friday with a 49-35 victory at Richlands.
The Cougars (10-2) overall improved to 5-0 in league play with the win and took a half-game lead over the Wildcats (5-9 overall, 4-1 conference) in the standings.
Croatan has yet to play two of its conference opponents in Pender (3-6, 3-2) and East Carteret (2-6, 1-3) but will be favored in both matchups.
The Cougars, now ranked No. 20 in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com, only allowed three points to Richlands in the first quarter and led a commanding 24-12 at halftime.
They also had three players score in double figures, led by Kelly Hagerty’s seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and as many rebounds with two blocks to boot.
Haley Cousins tallied 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Ally Roth finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for her first double-double of the season. Cousins led her team in shooting from the floor with a 45 percent field-goal rate on 11 attempts, and Roth led the effort at the charity stripe shooting 6-of-12.
Other scorers for Croatan were Natalie Show with six points and two assists; Savannah McAloon, two points, five rebounds; and Caroline Harvey, two points. Alex Wolanzyk posted two blocks, and Mia Raynor pulled down three boards.
There was no scoring information available for Richlands.
Croatan will host Pender on Friday for its only game this coming week.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan........... 15 9 8 17-49
Richlands.......... 3 9 10 13-35
CROATAN (49) – Hagerty 16, Cousins 13, Roth 10, Show 6, Harvey 2, McAloon 2.
RICHLANDS (35) – Not available.
