Shad fishing has been excellent on the Tar and Neuse rivers and is heating up on the Roanoke too, but first of all, some paperwork.
How’s your geography? Why? Because you need to know where you are legal for with your creel limit, so check it out for ALBEMARLE, CROATAN, ROANOKE and CURRITUCK SOUNDS and TRIBUTARIES, as well as BAY and NEUSE RIVERS and TRIBUTARIES.
It is unlawful to possess more than 10 American or hickory shad in the aggregate, per person, per day taken by hook and line or for recreational purposes, and only one of the 10 may be an American shad. For all areas of the state, log onto: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamation-ff-55-2019.
Also, on the Roanoke River, striper season opened Sunday. The catch-and-keep season runs from this past Sunday through Thursday, April 30, unless closed or extended through proclamation from N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Stephen Murphey.
Daily creel limit within the Roanoke Management Area is two striped bass per angler. The minimum size is 18 inches, and no stripers between 22 and 27 inches can be possessed at any time. Only one striped bass larger than 27 inches may be in the daily limit.
Anglers are required to use a single barbless hook when using bait, and artificial baits similarly must be fished with a single barbless hook in the upper Roanoke River from Wednesday, April 1 through Tuesday, June 30.
Be legal out there!
Spring has more to offer than shad and striper fishing with the what and when being driven by many factors, but none more important than water temperatures.
As we approach the return to Daylight Saving Time this coming Sunday, we also realize that the minutes and hours of daylight is increasing over two minutes per day. So, the sun is earlier to rise, later to bed with fragrant Carolina jasmine and ivory dogwoods in bloom under the warming April sun into May.
As spring is sprung again on Bogue Banks here on the Crystal Coast of central North Carolina, I get the most desperate pleas:
"Dr. Bogus, when will the sea mullet (fill in YOUR favorite fish) return?"
"Is the pier open?
"Should I put out my king rig?"
Yes, we have patiently or not survived the winter and now find ourselves in the near terminal throes of early spring cabin fever. We often are
ready, but the fish are not. They go on a schedule of daylight, water temperatures, currents,
food and the instinctive drive for species survival. We, however, are driven by the need to
fish after a winter of idle inaction. So, with all these natural signs of spring, can the fish of spring be far behind?
It has been a mild winter with my surf temperatures just nipping the upper 40s only briefly, so I expect that the fish should likely have an early spring too. We have already seen this with the shad bite.
Here along the Crystal Coast, spring fishing turns aspirant in March, promising in April and finally fruitful in May. In March, with the surf temperatures climbing from the low to upper 50s, one of the first to appear in the spring when we most need something to bite is the blowfish, puffer, blowtoad, swell fish, sea squab, and much like Rodney Dangerfield gets: “NO RESPECT.”
Some of these puffers can approach 1.5 pounds while finding their way from surf and piers to the cleaning tables. Although they will not win a beauty contest, these critters are one of the tastiest fish around and are also some of the most accommodating to catch, often two by two. Just a little bit of shrimp and a two-hook, hi-lo rig (No. 4 hooks) is enough to do the trick.
If you have never cleaned them, a little instruction or observation of those experienced will help a lot. You just need to cut through the bone behind the head and use one of the many methods of skinning them.
Once the skin and internals are stripped away, you are left with a delectable strip of back meat that, yes, is reminiscent in looks and taste to … you guessed it … chicken! People often bring pliers to help pull off the skin, and some wear gloves to ward off the effects of their sandpaper-like skin.
Lightly dusted in flour and gently sautéed in lemon butter, they make great meal. The downside, of course, is the competition with some of the other early-season bottom dwellers, such as sharks, skates and rays. Can't have one without the other!
As water temperatures push into the 60s in April, we start to see some "real" fish. Usually
65 degrees is a breakout temperature, enticing the much awaited and equally delectable sea mullet (aka Virginia mullet, whiting, etc.). Interestingly, it seems that the sea mullet, encouraged by our mild winter, have never left and were catchable from the 18 Buoy in Beaufort Inlet into the Morehead City Port and Turning Basin throughout the winter. We should see them in the surf soon.
The puffers and sea mullet are usually followed by bluefish, both small snapper blues up to
2 pounds, and a few weeks later, the spring crop of the north-running, skinny-but-hungry Hatteras blues. Over the past 10 years, this has been a spotty fishery. Last year, we were catching 30-plus-inch choppers on topwater baits in the surf and on out to the Cape Lookout Shoals. What a fun hookup of these amazing leapers!
Early in the season, eating habits of the smaller blues are a little different, especially in the inlet areas. Specifically, early-spring, cinder-worm hatches make these worms an early staple of their diets and probably of sea mullet too. So, brown and green grubs fished slowly and deep are very effective. Just bring a few extras since a fool and his grubs are soon parted when fishing for bluefish.
Finally, in early May, as water temperatures approach 70 degrees, the cry is “May Day, May Day, the Spanish are coming!” And Spring fishing is really underway as more predators like the gray trout, false albacore and Atlantic bonito hit our shores.
I’m ready! Are you?
I only use metal, plastic and sometimes wood so my baits are fish ready with shiny new hooks. Are you?
You bottom anglers, did you remember to salt away and freeze some of fall’s finger and striped mullet for cut bait? Did you gather and parboil a couple quarts of sand fleas for early-season baits? They turn bright orange and work great, by the way, for sea mullet, members of the drum family and sheepshead as they return from offshore.
Hopefully the answer is yes.
I have seen a number of posts on Facebook asking “What is this fish?”
This has been in regard to an eel-like thing glommed onto the sides of some of the shad. These are ancient, jawless, cartilaginous parasites called lampreys.
Lampreys lack scales and gill covers, and like sharks, their skeletons are made of cartilage. These fish parasites have a suction-cup mouth with horny teeth with which they grab and latch onto a fish. They then use their tongue to rasp and wear away the fish’s scales, skin and flesh to feast on the host’s blood and bodily fluids until death do they part. Ugh! Google them. They are pretty creepy critters.
Finally, the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol will hold its annual orientation and new volunteer signup meeting Saturday, March 21 at The Emerald Isle Rec Center in the gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This meeting is mandatory for new volunteers since it will
provide needed training for new volunteers. You must be at least 18 years old to volunteer. The turtle season starts Friday, May 1. For more information log onto: http://www.eiseaturtlepatrol.org/.
Hopefully, I’ll have some NEW fishing information to share next week. So, until then, remember to spring forward this Sunday.
