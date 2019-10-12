OCEAN — The Croatan High School athletic department received its the Wells Fargo Cup on Friday after a stellar 2018-2019 season.
The Cougars became the first county program to ever win the N.C. High School Athletic Association competition by taking the 2A division. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
On Friday, coaches for the conference, regional and state championship programs took to the football field to receive the trophy with Principal Kay Zimarino, Athletic Director Dave Boal, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker and Wells Fargo Regional Bank President Thomas Cline.
CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association presented special awards at regional meetings across the state recently and county administrators and coaches were well represented in Region 2.
Commissioner Que Tucker and Assistant Commissioner Tra Waters presented both the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Awards and the Special Person Awards to recipients in each region.
Former Croatan athletic director and football coach and current wrestling coach David Perry and West Carteret assistant football coach Daniel Barrow Sr. received Special Person Awards and East Carteret athletic director, boys and girls basketball coach and girls golf coach Tod Morgan received the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.
NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team capped its regular season Monday with a 7-2 victory over Rosewood.
The Mariners finished their schedule 11-4 overall and 7-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They placed second in the league behind Croatan (11-0).
As the top 1A team from the conference, East earned a first-round bye in the upcoming dual-team state playoffs. The brackets for the playoffs, and East’s potential matchup, won’t be officially released until this coming Monday.
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team crept ever closer to a repeat 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout of Dixon.
The Cougars (15-2 overall) improved to 10-0 in league play with the 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 victory over the Bulldogs. They hold a 2.5-game lead over second-place Dixon (12-4 overall, 7-2 conference) with two wins over the Bulldogs. Croatan also defeated them 3-0 on Sept. 12.
