CREEDMOOR — The Croatan boys basketball team’s season ended Tuesday with a 74-32 loss at South Granville.
The Cougars were the No. 32 seed in the 2A state playoffs with a 9-18 overall record. They finished 6-8 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference as the fifth-ranked team overall and third-ranked 2A program.
It was the first playoff berth and best overall record for the boys basketball program since the 2013-2014 season.
The loss in the first round came to No. 1 South Granville (27-0), the first-place team from the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.