VANCEBORO — The West Carteret football team slipped to 1-2 overall Thursday after losing to West Craven on the road 54-0.
The game was played Thursday in preparation for a chance of rain and lightning in Vanceboro Friday night. The decision was made Tuesday to move the game up one day.
The Patriots were dwarfed in offensive production in their first action since a weeklong break via Hurricane Dorian. They put up just 115 total yards to 365 from the Eagles (2-1).
West Craven was led by its passing game, with quarterback Trent Casey going 13-of-16 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles rushed the ball 24 times for 119 yards.
Scores came from a 16-yard pass from Casey to Silas Wallace, a 10-yard scoring catch and a 3-yard touchdown run from Tyquan Kearney, a 40-yard fumble recovery from Carice Raynor, a 57-yard pass from Arthur Abrams to Jon Ward, a 35-yard interception return by Ward, a 25-yard run from Ward and a 2-yard run from Abrams.
West got 65 yards from its passing game and 50 on the ground. Quarterback Kel Jones finished 7-of-17 from the pocket for 65 yards and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 10 yards.
Cam Ballou was the leading Patriot rusher with eight carries for 30 yards. Will Bodnar had 5 yards on one carry and Dakoda Hudson had 5 yards on three. Hudson also had four catches for 30 yards, Ballou caught two passes for 20 yards and C.J. Rocci one pass for 10.
On defense, Anthony Piccini had seven tackles, Bodnar tallied six and Braxton Plisko finished with three tackles and a pick.
The Patriots committed seven penalties for 76 yards and turned the ball over three times.
West’s tough nonconference schedule will continue this week with a visit from D.H. Conley. The Vikings are 0-3 but have lost to three teams with a combined 10-1 record and are still ranked No. 75 in the state by MaxPreps.com.
West Craven will be at Havelock (2-1) on Friday.
