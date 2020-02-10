Basketball
College men: Florida St. at Duke.............................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: Connecticut at South Carolina....... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Colgate at Boston University............. (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College women: Michigan at Minnesota...................... (BTN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Kings at Bucks.................................................. (NBA) 8 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Texas................................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: TCU at Texas Tech............................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Southern at Jackson St. .................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Michigan St. at Northwestern............ (BTN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Suns at Lakers........................................... (NBA) 10:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Washington at Stanford................ (Pac12) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Lightning at Blue Jackets......................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.