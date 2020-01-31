MOREHEAD CITY — According to the News-Times Football Pick 'em Panel, Kansas City is your next Super Bowl champion.
Seven of the nine members pick the Chiefs, including Brian North (WCTI-12), Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Billy Weaver (WITN-7), Zack Nally (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com), Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com)
J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Dennis Thomason (News-Times) are the lone members of the panel to take the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith and Thomason call for close games with Smith predicting a high-scoring 37-34 outcome, while Thomason looks for a 31-24 affair.
Most of the prognostications for Kansas City also anticipate close games, however, North and Barnes see blowouts happening. North has the Chiefs winning 28-13, while Barnes goes for a 31-17 score.
Weaver, King and Hower forecast four-point spreads – the latest line was 1.5 – with Weaver predicting a 28-24 final, King looking for a 35-31 score and Hower picking a 27-23 outcome.
Bailey is counting on a 31-24 contest, while Nally is calling for a 33-27 spread.
Carteret Publishing and the online editors tied for the top spot after the conference championships with 6-0 records. The TV sports anchors went 5-1.
Every panelist but North went 2-0 as the TV sports anchor went 1-1. Every panelist picked Kansas City over Tennessee and San Francisco over Green Bay, except North, who took Green Bay.
Carteret Publishing is in complete control in the overall team standings with a 487-233 record. The online editors are next at 472-248. The TV sports anchors are 466-254.
Thomason leads the overall individual standings with a 167-73 mark. Barnes holds a one-game lead for second at 163-77. Bailey and Smith are tied for third with 162-78 records. Hower is next at 160-80, followed by Nally at 158-82 and North at 156-84. King has a 149-91 mark followed by Weaver with a 148-92 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.