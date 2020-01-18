PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret girls basketball team fell to White Oak 32-25 on the road Friday.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 6-9 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They are currently tied with Havelock for fourth place, behind White Oak (3-0) in first, Jacksonville (2-0) in second and Swansboro (1-1) in third.
There was no scoring information available from the game.
West will host Havelock (3-12 overall) on Friday.
