WINSTON-SALEM — County winter track and field athletes showed well Saturday at the Champion Fast Track High School Invitational.
The major meet was held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
West Carteret’s Jenna Reiter had a standout day, winning the 28-runner 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 8 seconds and claiming the runner-up spot in the 37-runner 1,600-meter race in 5:15.
Croatan’s Sidney Iscoe clocked in at 3:30.48 to place 16th in the 1,000 meters, followed by teammate Avah Beikirch in 18th in 3:30.86. West’s Morgan Mason took 19th in 3:31 and Croatan’s Samantha Hall ended up 22nd in 3:36.
Mason placed 18th in 5:55 in the 1,600 meters.
West’s Jack Lindstrom took third in the 59-runner 1,000 meters in 2:41. Croatan’s James Wallace finished 27th in 2:52. His teammates took the 48th and 49th spots, respectively, with Caleb Jordan timing in at 3:05.72 and Zachary Pruett timing in at 3:05.95. West’s Donovan Chewning was close behind in 51st in 3:06.53.
Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez claimed another top-five finish for a county athlete, taking fourth in the 14-runner 3,200 meters in 10:00.
West Carteret’s Braxton Plisko had a fine outing, taking fourth in a high jump event that featured 11 jumpers with a 6-foot, 2-inch leap. In the 79-runner 300 meters, he claimed sixth in 36.89.
Croatan’s Oscar Irizarry was 40th in the 300 meters in 38.94, followed by teammate Kenny Lombreglia in 57th in 40.40.
Another West high jumper was successful as well with Sophie Draughon taking the runner-up spot with a leap of 5:04 in a competition of 12 jumpers.
County pole vaulters also shined.
Croatan’s Jacob Boucher was the runner-up with a 12-06 vault in a lineup of 10 vaulters. Fellow Croatan vaulter Claire Loucks took fourth in a field of 13 vaulters with a 10-06 effort. West’s Alyssa Cooley placed eighth with a 9-06 vault.
In a field of 48 runners, Croatan’s Alyssia Trigleth hit the line in 1:23 to finish sixth. Croatan’s Alexa Coates took 20th in 1:29 followed by teammate Janelle Ketner in 24th in 1:30.10 and West’s Riley Preston in 26th in 1:30.73.
Croatan’s Sarah Melby garnered seventh place in the 21-thrower shot put with a 30-0 push.
Croatan’s Jacob Johnston and East Carteret’s Latecyia Johnson rounded out the top-10 finishes for individuals. Johnston finished 10th in 1:09 in the 72-runner 500 meters. Johnson placed 10th among 17 athletes in the triple jump with a 32-06 leap.
Johnson was 24th among 40 athletes in the long jump with a leap of 14-10. Teammate Andralyn Livingston placed 21st with a 15-0 leap, and West’s Sha’niyah Gethers finished 27th with a 14-07.5 leap.
Livingston took 19th among 82 runners in the 300 meters in 44.77. Melby was 59th in 48.62, and Preston was 63rd in 49.98.
Croatan’s A.J. Matas was 15th in a shot put competition of 28 throwers with a 36-10 heave. Teammate Will Rouse was 18th with a 34-02.25 toss.
West’s Danny Matagolia placed 40th in the 1,600 meters in 4:58, followed by teammates Josh Marson in 50th in 5:03 and Donovan Chewning in 60th in 5:14. Croatan’s Nolan McGehee was 63rd in 5:20.
In boys relays, Croatan was ninth in the 800 meters in 1:37, 12th in the 1,600 meters in 3:42 and 14th in the 3,200 meters in 9:02.
In girls relays, Croatan was 14th in the 800 meters in 2:01, eighth in the 1,600 meters in 4:26 and seventh in the 3,200 meters in 11:27.
