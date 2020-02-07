MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Publishing dominated the first eight years of the News-Times Football Pick 'em Panel, putting up an impressive 6-1-1 record, but it had struggled in recent years.
The TV sports anchors won two years ago, and the online editors captured their first title last year.
Carteret Publishing finally climbed back to the top spot this year and did so in comfortable fashion, thanks to a 488-235 mark. The online editors were the runner-up at 475-248, followed by the TV sports anchors with a 469-254 record.
After two years as a bridesmaid, Dennis Thomason (News-Times) was finally the bride this season. He was runner-up in each of the last two seasons but held on for his first individual title, sporting a 167-74 mark.
Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), last year’s winner, took second with a 164-77 record.
Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) was third at 163-78, followed by J.J. Smith (News-Times) who went 162-79. Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) finished fifth at 161-80, followed by Zack Nally (News-Times) at 159-82 and Brian North (WCTI-12) at 157-84. Deana King (NCPreps.com) followed with a 150-91 record and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) went 149-92.
Thomason and Smith were the only members of the panel to miss on their Super Bowl picks as they both went with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Kansas City Chiefs won the game with a 31-20 comeback effort.
Bailey came the closest to picking the final score, predicting a 31-24 outcome. Barnes was the next closest, picking a 31-17 result.
