MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team looked great, and then it didn’t, but it averaged out to an impressive 52-50 win over New Bern on Tuesday in nonconference play.
The 3A Patriots evened their mark at 4-4 and dropped the talented 4A Bears to 4-3 after sweeping the series following a similar 51-49 victory in the first matchup.
“It was nice to get a win,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “That is a pretty good team. We beat them at their place but it was nice to show it wasn’t a fluke.”
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret registered a first quarter shutout Tuesday in the boys basketball contest versus New Bern and maintained the lead for the remainder of the night to earn the comfortable win.
The Patriots took a 19-0 lead into the second quarter and cruised to a 69-38 victory to take the season sweep over the Bears (3-3) and improve to 6-3 on the year.
“I was happy to see the effort back, because on Friday night, I didn’t think the effort was there,” West coach Mark Mansfield said in reference to his team’s 84-69 loss to East Carteret on Friday.
SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls basketball team’s sour end to last week ran straight through the start of this one Tuesday with a second straight loss.
The Cougars fell to Swansboro 44-39 to move to 4-2, a loss that followed a 40-22 drubbing by Hoggard on Friday. The program, after losing just one senior in the spring, started the season 4-0 with aspirations of building upon last year’s 20-3 finish.
“I got on them pretty good in the locker room,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “Hopefully this is a wakeup call for us. I feel like we’re still expecting things to bounce our way. We’re spoiled in a sense. The girls think, ‘We won 20 games last year, so we’ll win 20 again this year.’ It doesn’t work like that. It has to be earned every year, no matter what experience level you may have.”
SWANSBORO — A good night for the Croatan boys basketball team turned ugly quick Tuesday in a 61-40 loss to Swansboro.
The Cougars led 24-21 at halftime but were outscored 40-16 in the second half to move to 3-2 on the season. Swansboro moved to 3-4 with the win.
“We missed a ton of shots,” Croatan coach Jeff Hawkins said. “We did not shoot the ball very well at all. It wasn’t a lack of effort, we just didn’t execute.”
