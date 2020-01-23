Basketball
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at Georgia Tech...... (FSCR) 6 p.m.
College women: Indiana at Penn St. .......................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
College women: Clemson at Miami.......................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Ohio St. ...................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Delaware at Hofstra..................... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College women: Tennessee at Connecticut............... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Belmont at Murray St. ...................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Drexel at Northeastern........................ (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Fla. International at Old Dominion..... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Georgia at Arkansas....................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: Virginia at Louisville........................ (FSCR) 8 p.m.
NBA: Lakers at Nets.................................................... (TNT) 8 p.m.
College men: Washington at Utah........................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College women: Ohio St. at Iowa................................ (BTN) 8 p.m.
College women: Duke at Syracuse........................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Michigan St. at Indiana..................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Valparaiso at Missouri St. ....... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Connecticut at Houston..................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt............ (SECN) 9 p.m.
College men: Washington St. at Colorado............. (Pac12) 10 p.m.
NBA: Mavericks at Trail Blazers............................ (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
College men: San Francisco at St. Mary’s........ (CBSSN) 10:30 p.m.
College men: UCLA at Oregon St. ............................. (FS1) 11 p.m.
College men: Southern Cal. at Oregon.................. (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup in Slovenia.......................................... (OLY) 9 a.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships: Pairs short program............... (NBCSN) 5 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies short program............ (NBCSN) 9 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Gainbridge at Boca Rio 1st round............. (GOLF) 11:30 a.m.
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 1st round................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic 2nd round... (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Horse Racing
Eclipse Awards........................................................... (TVG) 8 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS World Cup in Italy............................................ (OLY) 6:30 a.m.
Soccer
PLS: Wolves vs. Liverpool....................................... (NBCSN) 3 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 2nd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open 3rd round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
X Games
Aspen 2020: Day 1................................................ (ESPN) 10 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
