MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 Saturday at its annual Dan Varner Patriot Duals but lost its two matches by a total of five points in the event named in honor of its former longtime coach.
The Patriots throttled Northside-Jacksonville 74-6 in a 3A Coastal Conference match and handled Richlands 64-18 in addition to squeaking past Topsail 36-30. They fell 35-34 to New Bern and 40-36 to Croatan.
“We lost by 21 the first time to New Bern, but we won 8 of 14 this time,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “But we had to forfeit one, and they got more bonus points than us. It was a good team effort. I was pleased. Even though we lost, we closed the gap some.”
In their eight match wins against New Bern, which is among the top five 4A teams in the state, the Patriots, who moved to 23-4 on the season, took four by decision, three by pin and one by tech fall. Despite winning two less matches, the Bears prevailed by a point thanks to four pins, one forfeit and one technical fall.
Jake Reynolds (21-2) was one of three West wrestlers to go 5-0 on the day thanks to a 7-0 decision over Jaidon Bennett (21-7) in the 195-pound match. Christian Mezzaroba (21-10) was also 5-0 on the day. He toughed out a 7-4 decision over Ku Lah (8-8) in the 132-pound bout. Josh Henderson rounded out the 5-0 wrestlers with a 35-second pin of Bradley Warren (16-4) in the 182-pound match.
Jacob Bennett may have had the top day for Patriot wrestlers, earning his 100th career win while going 4-0 with four pins. Bennett (40-5) pinned Eh Neysoe Jaw (18-11) in 2:16 at 126 pounds.
“He had some tough matches,” Smith said. “He did a fantastic job. Those were some great efforts from those guys that went undefeated.”
Jaiden Rittenhouse (32-14) squeaked by Wyatt Stevens (22-8) with a 10-9 decision in the 145-pound match, and Clayton Wilson (29-7) edged Riley Dean (15-11) by a 13-9 decision in the 160-pound bout.
Hikori Cruz (30-7) pinned Tyler Wallington (6-5) in 3:38 at 170 pounds. Hayden Augenstein (38-12) cruised to a 17-1 technical fall over Michael Baysden (16-8) at 106.
West and Croatan each won seven matches in their second match of the season – the Patriots won the first one 44-24 – and each had five pins, but the Cougars had a victory by forfeit and major decision, while the Patriots won two by decision.
“Those matches are always competitive,” Smith said. “I think we had a good effort. We had two kids who were winning matches and got pinned, so credit their wrestlers for doing that. They wrestled inspired matches and did enough to win the match.”
West dominated Northside, taking 13 of the 14 matches, as well as Richlands, winning 11 matches, but toughed out its win over Topsail, edging the Pirates 8-6.
“We want to learn from our wins and losses and try and get better,” Smith said.
The Patriots will take on Havelock and Swansboro at home tonight in their regular season finale. Those matches will decide the league title with all three teams sporting 3-0 conference records.
Here are results of the duals:
Croatan 40, West Carteret 36
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) pin Noah Pjanic (C).
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC).
120 – John Watts (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C).
126 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Luke Walker (C).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Zack Barker (C), 8-2.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) maj. dec. Austin Thompson (WC), 14-4.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC).
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Daniel Day (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) dec. Zach Simonette (C), 3-0.
170 – Landon Gray (C) pin Hikori Cruz (WC).
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Dakota Gray (C).
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) pin Carson Perkins (C).
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
West Carteret 74, Northside 6
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC) pin Trinity Lovelady (N).
120 – John Watts (WC) tech fall Isaac Lovelady (N), 15-0.
126 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Josh Myers (N).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Walter Denson (N).
138 – Austin Thompson (WC) pin Dakari Pearson (N).
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) pin William Denson (N).
152 – Gabriel Smith (N) pin Aaron Jeronimo (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Hikori Cruz (WC) pin Zackariah Gallardo-Chism (N).
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Jake Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) dec. Donovan Williams (N), 6-2.
West Carteret 64, Richlands 18
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC) major dec. Johnathan Tripp (R), 11-2.
120 – Cooper Howe (R) pin John Watts (WC).
126 – Bo Fearing (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Gabirel Rust (R).
138 – Austin Thompson (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) pin Daniel Day (WC).
160 – Sean Anders (R) pin Ayden Thompson (WC).
170 – Hikori Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
West Carteret 36, Topsail 30
106 – Ethan Blevins (T) maj. dec. Hayden Augenstein (WC), 11-3.
113 – Lucas Cotto (T) tech fall Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC), 22-5.
120 – Jacob Mackleer (T) dec. John Watts (WC), 5-2.
126 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Daniel Arredondo (T).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Robert Rouse (T).
138 – Alexander Hopper (T) pin Austin Thompson (WC).
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) dec. Shawn Longo (T), 6-5.
152 – Ethan Parker (T) pin Daniel Day (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) dec. Conner Kingsley (T), 13-6.
170 – Hikori Cruz (WC) dec. Tristian Allison (T), 3-0.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Wade Hughes (T).
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) pin Tyler Allison (T).
220 – Clayton Bobo (T) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) dec. Ty Brown (T), 17-15.
New Bern 35, West Carteret 34
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) tech fall Michael Baysden (NB), 17-1.
113 – Sam Barnett (NB) pin Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC), 1:49.
120 – Eh Ku (NB) pin John Watts (WC), 1:50.
126 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Eh Neysoe Jaw (NB), 2:16.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Ku Lah (NB), 7-4.
138 – Jackson Bird (NB) tech fall Austin Thompson (WC), 16-0.
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) dec. Wyatt Stevens (NB), 10-9.
152 – Grant Gupton (NB) pin Daniel Day (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) dec. Riley Dean (NB), 13-9.
170 – Hikori Cruz (WC) pin Tyler Wallington (NB), 3:38.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Bradley Warren (NB), 0:35.
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) dec. Jaidon Bennett (NB), 7-0.
220 – Marcus Grist (NB) win by forfeit.
285 – Taevion Cox (NB) pin Isaac McPherson (WC), 1:40.
