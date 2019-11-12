KERNERSVILLE — The Croatan boys cross country team has set a goal of winning the state championship next fall.
There wasn’t anything that happened Saturday at the 2A state meet to damper those hopes.
The Cougars lineup, filled with underclassmen, took third at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, finishing behind powerful North Lincoln and First Flight. Croatan finished eighth on the girls side with 268 points, getting edged by two points for seventh by First Flight (266), a team the Cougars had beaten the previous week for the regional championship.
KERNERSVILLE — “Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man’s Chest” was the top-grossing movie and Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” was the top single on the charts the last time the West Carteret girls cross country squad didn’t finish in the top 10 at the 3A state meet.
The Patriots pushed their streak to 13 years on Saturday by taking seventh. They went seventh, ninth, third, sixth, fifth, third, seventh, third, eighth, ninth, eighth and sixth in the previous 12 years.
Cuthbertson won its second consecutive state title with 67 points, followed by runner-up Chapel Hill with 84. Weddington third with 92.
Marvin Ridge placed fourth with 153, followed by Northern Guilford 201, East Chapel Hill 210 and West 214.
KERNERSVILLE — East Carteret’s Emy Cloutier ended her high school cross country career with a 15th-place finish Saturday at the 1A state meet.
The senior timed in with a 20-minute, 57-second showing on the clock.
She was the lone member of the Mariners program (girls or boys) to participate in the meet at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Cloutier is the best cross country runner in school history.
MOREHEAD CITY — The first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs has one county team at home and another on the road.
Croatan earned the only home draw in the county as the No. 8 seed in the 2AA bracket to face No. 9 East Duplin. East Carteret will hit the road as the No. 12 seed in the 1AA to No. 5 Princeton.
West Carteret missed the state playoffs altogether. Look for a recap of its season in the Friday issue.
THOMASVILLE — The Croatan boys soccer team fell to Ledford Senior 2-1 Saturday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Cougars finished their season 14-6-2 overall after going 12-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They placed second in the league but only ended the regular season ranked No. 33 in the 2A.
That relegated them a No. 17 seeding and a road trip to No. 16 Greene Central in the first round. The Cougars won 4-2 to earn a second-round showdown with top-seeded Ledford Senior (22-1-1), the second-ranked team statewide in the classification.
