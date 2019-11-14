MOREHEAD CITY — Plenty of high school first-round playoff football games were moved up to Thursday with the threat of inclement weather tonight.
Forecasters were calling for rain showers and chilly temperatures, causing the athletic directors to change the day of the contests.
Croatan hosted East Duplin on Thursday and East Carteret traveled to Princeton. See those stories in the Sunday issue.
Ayden-Grifton at Southwest Onslow, Western Alamance at Jacksonville and C.B. Aycock at Northside-Jacksonville were also moved to Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.