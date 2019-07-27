EDENTON — The Morehead City Marlins are back to their winning ways after posting a pair of one-run victories over the Edenton Steamers on Friday on the road.
The Fish (32-13 overall), who have won five straight and eight of their last nine, clipped the Steamers 10-9 in the first seven-inning contest and then 6-5 in the second.
Morehead City won the first half of the Coastal Plain League season with a 19-7 record, guaranteeing them a home playoff game in the first round. That was no fluke, as its 11-6 second-half record is currently best in the CPL with just seven regular season games left on the schedule.
The Marlins hosted the Wilmington Sharks on Saturday, but results were not available in time for this issue. They will travel to the Holly Springs Salamanders tonight and host the Sharks on Monday.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — With one more day of fishing left while heading into Saturday of the 31st annual N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament, Dun Rite holds the lead with 400 release points.
The 56-foot Fletcher from Winterville caught and released a blue marlin Friday to take the lead over the field of 22 boats. It is the only blue marlin reeled in so far in a tournament dominated by sailfish and the occasional white marlin.
Look for official results, including payouts from the $78,000 purse, of the tournament in the Wednesday issue.
--------------------------
