DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday was enough to push Morehead City native and 2019 champion Cooper Webb into third place in the AMA 450 Supercross standings.
KTM Factory Racing’s Webb came into round 10 of the 17-event season just one point out of third behind Yamaha’s Justin Barcia but now leads him by two points, 197-195.
Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac extended his points lead with the win at Daytona by three points over Honda’s Ken Roczen, 226-223. The pair came into the event tied for the top spot at 200 points, although Tomac got the nod to hoist the red plate based on more wins (four) to Roczen’s three after the ninth race at Atlanta. The win at Daytona gives Tomac five for the season.
Webb did post a victory in the second heat race. Honda’s Chad Reed got the holeshot, but Webb, Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Tomac quickly moved past him and checked out with a 11-second lead. Anderson started to put pressure on Webb, but it wasn’t enough and the reigning champ took the checkers.
In the main event, it was Roczen and Anderson who were first and second off the start. KTM’s Blake Baggett went down hard off the start, while Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger, Barcia, Webb and Tomac were behind Roczen and Anderson.
By the second lap, Roczen had a four-second lead. Webb made his way past Barcia and Plessinger within two corners. Tomac then made his way by Barcia for fourth. Webb made his way past Anderson on the sixth lap with Roczen holding a seven-second lead.
On lap nine, Tomac moved into third past Anderson and made his way past Webb on the 11th lap with Roczen a little over four seconds ahead. Tomac charged up to Roczen in no time. Roczen made a mistake in a corner with Tomac going around him and motoring to the win.
Riders will gear up for event 12 this coming Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
