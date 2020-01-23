OCEAN — Croatan and East Carteret both got to prove something Wednesday in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tri-meet with Pender in Ocean.
The Cougars flexed their depth as a dual team with the first round of the state playoffs closing in fast on Tuesday, Feb. 4. They improved to 17-2 overall with a 60-24 win over East and a 72-6 victory over Pender.
It was Croatan’s first home meet since the County Cup on Jan. 4, where it beat East 62-12 and fell to West Carteret 44-24.
“We were a little disappointed in our last home tri-meet, so we wanted to make a better effort tonight,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “We just weren’t focused and supporting the team like we normally do, so we refocused and tonight was a great job of improving on all of that. As a result, I think we wrestled a little better.”
For East (16-19), the night was about securing the top 1A spot in the conference and ensuring its top grapplers are close to peaking with the regional tournament just a little over three weeks away on Friday, Feb. 14.
“I thought we improved from the first match with them to the second,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “Obviously, they have a larger program and it’s always going to be hard to dual them, but I thought we wrestled more competitively tonight than we did in the County Cup.”
The Mariners corralled a 30-24 victory over Pender (3-18) in a big step toward securing that top seed. They are scheduled to wrestle Lejeune in a tri-meet at Trask on Tuesday, which fell to Pender 36-15 on Jan. 8.
“We didn’t wrestle Pender as well as I would have liked, but we got the win,” Smith said. “And that one matters for the playoffs. We’re looking good for the dual playoffs. It’s coming up fast.”
The highlight of the match between East and Croatan came in the second weight division wrestling at 170 pounds. East’s Jathan Parker (36-7) squared up with Croatan’s Zach Simonette (23-13) for nearly four minutes before securing a pin at 3:55. The Mariner standout only held a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Pins decided all seven of the actual head-to-head matchups, including three straight for Croatan between 182 pounds and 220. Dakota Gray (32-11) at 182 put Preston Styron (6-9) to the mat in a lightning-fast 29 seconds, Ryan Lindsay (29-10) at 195 overcame a quick 2-1 deficit to pin Avery Cox (9-11) in 1:54 and Zach Lindsay (14-12) pinned Daniel White (10-13) in 2:59 to exploit a slim 2-0 lead.
The Mariners got another win at 132 pounds with J.T. Lawrence (34-3) finishing up against Zack Barker (15-14) in 33 seconds. Croatan closed the match out with back-to-back pins, first at 138 with Anthony Marello (26-12) over Josiah Hynes (11-21) in 1:29 and at 145 with Drake Egan (27-10) over Steve Gill (2-11) in 1:03.
“Some of the guys, like Drake Egan, are coming on really strong as a sophomore,” Perry said. “He has had a huge jump from last season. Anthony Marello looked like his old self tonight. Zach Lindsay is a first-year wrestler, and he has come on nicely. And Dakota looked strong tonight, much more in control.”
Notable results from the match between Croatan and Pender were Egan’s 3:30 pin of Michael Sawyer (11-6) at 145 pounds, Gray’s 1:54 pin of Alvin Swinson (12-5) at 182 and Ryan Lindsay’s 3:42 pin of Robert Davis (12-7) at 195.
The only win for East against a Pender wrestler with a winning record came at 285 pounds, with Ezekiel Jayne pinning Nicholas McGowen (2-1) in 46 seconds.
The Mariners were without 220-pounder Jack McMahon due to illness and only wrestled Ronan Carletta (13-9) and Hatfield once apiece as the two 126-pound grapplers work to find their own places in the lineup.
“Ronan and Shane are currently in a weight shift. That’s why we split matches with them tonight,” Smith said. “Hopefully for the rest of the season, Ronan will be 120 and Shane will be 126. I think they’ll both be more comfortable there, which will only improve our lineup.”
Croatan and East will wrestle in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals at West Carteret on Saturday.
Here are results of the duals:
Croatan 60, East Carteret 24
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Harris Rodgers (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Zack Barker (C), 0:33.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Josh Hynes (EC), 1:29.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Steve Gill (EC), 1:03.
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Zach Simonette (C), 3:55.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Preston Styron (EC), 0:29.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Avery Cox (EC), 1:54.
220 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Daniel White (EC), 2:59.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) win by forfeit.
-------------
Croatan 72, Pender 6
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Harris Rodgers (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Zack Barker (C) pin Logan Hardison (P), 0:31.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Michael Sawyer (P), 3:30.
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Chandler Swinson (P), 0:30.
160 – Zach Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Alvin Swinson (P), 1:54.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Robert Davis (P), 3:42.
220 – Da’Rjon Smith (P) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Nicholas McGowen (P), 1:27.
-------------
East Carteret 30, Pender 24
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Logan Hardison (P), 0:51.
138 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Tanner Sawyer (P) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 10-1.
152 – Chandler Swinson (P) win by forfeit.
160 – Double forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Alvin Swinson (P) pin Preston Styron (EC), 1:52.
195 – Robert Davis (P) dec. Avery Cox (EC), 8-2.
220 – Da’Rjon Smith (P) pin Daniel White (EC), 0:23.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) pin Nicholas McGowen (P), 0:46.
