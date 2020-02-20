BEAUFORT — Croatan captured its 18th consecutive victory in girls basketball Wednesday with a 58-30 win over Southwest Onslow at East Carteret, host of the Coastal 8 Tournament.
The Cougars (22-2 overall) last lost a game on Dec. 10 in a 44-39 setback to Swansboro.
“Tonight was great,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “Defensively, we executed our game plan about as perfectly as we could. We made it tough for them to get shots in the paint.”
The No. 1 seed Cougars will next play No. 2 seed Richlands (15-10) Friday at 6 p.m. in the title game at East.
“This will be the third year in a row we will be in the finals,” Gurley said. “We got beat by Richlands two years ago, we got beat by East last year, so we’ve got unfinished business. We need to stay hungry.”
Croatan hasn’t won a league tournament title since 2008.
Gurley’s squad had no trouble getting to the final for the third straight year against No. 4 seed Southwest Onslow (9-11), jumping out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter of play and cruising into halftime with a 35-16 advantage.
Seven players scored in the opening quarter with Kelly Hagerty going for six points, Ally Roth posting five, Haley Cousins putting up four, Natalie Show, Mia Raynor, Savannah McAloon each scoring two and Caroline Harvey adding one.
Hagerty ended the night with 16 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Roth with 12 points, five assists and seven steals; McAloon, nine points, seven rebounds, four assists; Cousins, eight points, five rebounds and seven steals.
Armani Reid led the Stallions with 12 points, followed by Shaylin Pollock with nine.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
SW Onslow...…..7 9 5 9-30
Croatan.......... 22 13 13 10-58
SW ONSLOW (30) – Reid 12, Pollock 9, Hardison 4, Sullivan 3, Webb 2.
CROATAN (58) – Hagerty 16, Roth 12, McAloon 9, Cousins 8, Brimmer 6, Harvey 3, Show 2, Raynor 2.
