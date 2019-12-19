MOREHEAD CITY — The panel ventures into college bowl territory this week with 10 holiday games making their way on the docket.
And in ultra-rare form, not even one contest is a unanimous decision.
Zack Nally (News-Times) proves the contrarian this week. He stands alone in three games. Nally is the only one to take UAB over Appalachian State, Marshall over UCF and Hawaii over BYU.
Brian North (WCTI-12) joins Nally in three other games to go against the grain. The two pick Kent State over Utah State, Liberty over Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic over SMU.
J.J. Smith (News-Times) joins Nally and North to take Boise State over Washington.
Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) go with Arkansas State over Florida International.
The two other bowl games are 5-4 splits.
North, Bailey, Smith, Thomason and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) take Buffalo, while Nally, Barnes, Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) select Charlotte. Weaver, Smith, Thomason, Hower and Barnes grab San Diego State, while North, Bailey, Nally and King pick Central Michigan.
The two NFL games on the schedule are also 5-4 splits.
North, Weaver, Smith, Hower and Barnes go with Philadelphia, while Bailey, Thomason, Nally and King take Dallas. North, Bailey, Weaver, King and Hower pick Green Bay, while Smith, Thomason, Nally and Barnes go with Minnesota.
The online editors took the win last week in the team standings with an impressive 27-9 mark. Carteret Publishing was next at 23-13, followed by the TV sports anchors at 21-15.
The weekly team results have seen some wild fluctuations over the past four weeks with the online editors winning by four games, followed by Carteret Publishing winning by three and then eight and the online editors winning this past week by four.
Hower, Smith, Barnes and King each notched 9-3 marks to lead the way in the individual standings, followed by Bailey and Nally at 8-4 apiece. North went 7-5 followed by Thomason and Weaver each at 6-6.
The entire panel correctly chose Robbinsville over Northampton and Philadelphia over Washington.
King appeared to know something the rest of the panel didn’t by taking East Surry over Tarboro, but she was the only one to miss on Reidsville’s win over Northeastern.
North was the only one who failed to take Shelby over Salisbury.
Thomason and King missed on Minnesota’s win over the L.A. Chargers.
Weaver, Thomason and Hower failed to go with Buffalo over Pittsburgh, while North, Bailey and Weaver failed to take Weddington over Lee County.
Four games were 5-4 splits.
Bailey, Smith, King, Hower rightly took Charlotte Catholic over Southern Nash, while Bailey, Smith, King and Barnes rightly picked East Forsyth over Cardinal Gibbons, North, King, Thomason and Hower and Barnes correctly predicted the Vance victory over Leesville Road, and North, Weaver, Nally and Hower wisely chose Houston over Tennessee.
Carteret Publishing now leads by eight games in the overall team standings with a 417-189 record. The online editors are the runner-up at 409-197, and the TV sports anchors are far back in third with a 395-211 mark.
The overall individual standings remained the same, but the spreads changed a little. Thomason now leads by just one with a 142-60 record, followed by Bailey at 141-61. Four panelists are battling for third with Hower and Smith at 138-64 apiece, followed by Nally and Barnes each at 137-65. King is next at 134-68, followed by North at 131-71 and Weaver at 123-79.
