MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament is celebrating its 31st annual competition this week.
The catch-and-release competition’s introductory event, the captains party, will take place tonight at the Crystal Coast Civic Center at 6 p.m. The captains meeting will follow at 8:15.
Fishing will begin Thursday morning with lines allowed in the water Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fishing will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m. The scale at Big Rock Landing, the waterfront host of this year’s competition, will close on days 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m. and at 5:30 on day 3.
The awards ceremony and end-of-tournament social will be at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.
MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins continued their winning ways Monday with an 8-6 win over the Wilmington Sharks.
That victory followed an 8-5 triumph over the Wilson Tobs on Sunday and a 14-2 defeat at the hands of the Fayetteville SwampDogs on Saturday.
After dropping three straight games, and five of seven, Morehead City has now won five of its last six contests to keep sporting the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League with a 29-13 mark.
The collegiate wood-bat squad is 9-6 in the second half.
THOMASVILLE — West Carteret Post 46’s quest for a title came to an end over the weekend at the 2019 American Legion Junior State Championships.
The Canes fell 5-1 to RS-Central on Saturday and were no match for South Rowan on Sunday in a 17-0 defeat.
West ended its successful season with a 14-3 record.
MILLVILLE, Minn. — Cooper Webb didn’t just win his first 450 class moto on Saturday, he won both motos to earn his first overall victory in the premier division.
When the county native wins, he does so in grand style.
“I really wanted that second moto win,” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider said. “I definitely put on a hard charge in moto two, but it was really nice to get the job done with a 1-1 and take both motos. With the success I had earlier this year (in supercross), it definitely elevated my expectations.”
The reigning 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series 450 class champion captured the Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National in the eighth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek MX Park.
The 1-1 moto scores by Webb netted him both the first overall podium and overall victory of his career. He becomes the 69th different 450 class winner in pro motocross history. He hadn’t won an overall motocross victory since Aug. 13, 2016 at Unadilla in New Berlin, N.Y. in the 250 class.
