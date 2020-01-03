OCEAN — The three county high school wrestling teams met at Croatan Thursday for the third-ever County Cup, and one thing remained constant: West Carteret emerged as the winner, as it had the first two tri-meets.
The Patriots downed Croatan 44-24 and East 54-21, and the Cougars defeated the Mariners 66-11 in their dual match.
All three schools are primed to perform well in their classifications during the postseason – West in 3A, Croatan in 2A and East in 1A. West is 10-1 as a dual team this season and Croatan 13-2.
East, which has three 20-win wrestlers among other standouts, struggles to produce full lineups perennially and is 9-13 this season.
The tri-meet began with the West-East match, followed by the meeting between East and Croatan. The finale between West and Croatan did not fail to entertain with eight weight classes coming down to decisions and only two forfeits. The Patriots led an impressive 32-3 after eight matchups.
“My hat is always off for Croatan,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “They run a great program here with great coaches and great kids. A match like this is always fun because it’s a county rivalry, but also, it’s a checkpoint for us. We’re very fortunate to win.”
The Patriots’ lead, which kicked off with a pin from Jacob Bennett at 132 pounds, took a turn at 195 pounds with a decision from Croatan’s Ryan Lindsay, followed by a win by forfeit and a pin from Walker Gladwell. The Cougars finished the match 4-9 in head-to-head matchups.
“I was surprised,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “West came ready to wrestle, and we didn’t. I didn’t have us ready. I take full responsibility for that.”
Look for full results of the County Cup in the subscribers’ Sunday edition.
