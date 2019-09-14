OCEAN — Andrew Gurley called his defense over to the sideline and tore into it.
Pamlico had just tied the score 14-14 with 9:09 left in the third quarter after trailing 14-0, and the second-year Croatan head coach wasn’t happy about it.
The defense stepped up its game after Gurley’s verbal onslaught, giving up just one touchdown in the final 21 minutes of the contest to capture a come-from-behind 32-28 win over the Hurricanes.
“I just felt like we weren’t tackling,” Gurley said of his sideline pep talk. “One time, they had a guy carry eight of our guys 15 yards on his back. I wasn’t going to say anything, but my defensive coordinator said somebody had to light a fire under them. Once I got going, it was hard to stop. I did get on them on pretty good, but they know I love them.”
The Cougars improved to 2-1 to reach their goal of starting better this season. Last year’s squad began 0-4 before finishing 6-2.
“2-1 compared to 0-3 at this time last year, I’ll take it any day of the week,” Gurley said. “A two-game losing streak is tough early in the season. Late in the year when you’ve got more wins than losses, it’s not that big of a deal, but 1-2 is not good.”
Croatan wanted to avoid a two-game losing streak after suffering a 19-10 loss to Swansboro. The team then had a week off, thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
Pamlico fell to 0-3 on the year. Last year’s 1A state runner-up, which suffered big personnel losses, has been outscored 124-52 in its first three games, including losses to Princeton (3-0) and Ayden-Grifton (3-0).
It looked like neither side wanted to win the game for much of the contest with the teams combining for 17 fumbles, including 12 lost fumbles. The Hurricanes lost seven of their nine fumbles while the Cougars lost five of eight.
“We both run veer offenses, which have a lot of reads, a lot of pitches, getting rid of the ball at the last second,” Gurley said. “Of course, we’ve been working on it since April 1, so we should be better than that.”
Midway through the third quarter, the teams combined to fumble on four consecutive plays to hand the ball over to the other side each time. Pamlico went on to fumble again later in the quarter to turn it over three times in the period. Each team proceeded to turn the ball over on fumbles in the fourth quarter to combine for seven turnovers in the second half.
Trailing 28-20 with 11:41 to go after Pamlico’s Savone Tutt returned a kickoff 81 yards for a score, Croatan finished the fourth quarter with 12 consecutive points.
Colton Sullivan hauled in a jump pass from Dustin Hayden with 8:11 remaining and then did the rest, running it in from 32 yards out to cut the deficit to two. Sullivan gave his team the lead for good with 3:06 left with a 16-yard run down the left sideline.
“I felt like they responded,” Gurley said. “We did a better job of being physical. We preach being the most physical team on the field, and it worked in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Sullivan had a hat trick of touchdowns in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard scoring run with 11:53 to go to pull his team within two at 22-20. He finished with 89 yards on 14 carries.
After struggling through scoreless second and third quarters, Hayden got behind center and provided a spark at quarterback, leading the team to three scores. He completed both of his pass attempts for 50 yards and rushed for 13 yards on two carries. He led his team to 132 of its 223 total yards in the final period.
“(Starting quarterback) Major (Hawkins) is still our senior captain, and he will have a chance to win his job back,” Gurley said. “We’ve been splitting snaps among three guys (including Evan King) all spring and all
summer. Dustin did a great job of coming in and making things happen. We knew he had the ability to do that.”
Hawkins led the Cougars to touchdowns on their first two drives of the game, capping the first with a 16-yard run and the second with a 1-yard plunge to give his team a 14-0 advantage at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter.
Tutt put the Hurricanes on the board with 9:17 left in the second quarter on a 30-yard run. Isaiah Godette ran it in for the two-point conversion and then tied it up at 14-14 at the 9:09 mark of the third quarter. Qaran Goodwin gave the visitors their first lead with a 13-yard run with 5:54 to go in the third. Goodwin led Pamlico with 82 yards on 18 carries.
The teams were nearly even on the ground with the Hurricanes running for 157 yards on 41 carries while Croatan had 153 yards on 46 carries.
The Cougars will next travel to Southwest Onslow (1-2) for its first 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference game of the year. The defending Coastal 8 champion earned its first win of the season Friday with a 21-14 victory over East Duplin.
