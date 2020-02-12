BURGAW — A night of standout defense made up for a slow start on offense Tuesday in the Croatan girls basketball team’s 51-21 win at Pender.
The Cougars (19-2 overall) only scored one point in the first quarter but wound up tallying 18 in the second and 22 in the fourth to break the 50-point mark for the 12th time this season.
On the other end of the court, Croatan held Pender (5-13) to zero points in the second quarter and an average of seven in the three remaining periods.
The Cougars had already wrapped up their second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, but the win moved them to 13-0 in league play and extended their league win streak to 35 games.
Pender dropped to 4-9 in the conference with the loss.
Logan Howard led the Cougars in scoring with 12, followed by eight from Kelly Hagerty in her first appearance from an ankle injury sustained Jan. 29, seven from Ally Roth and six from Haley Cousins.
There was no scoring information available for Pender.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan............ 1 18 10 22-51
Pender.............. 6 0 6 9-21
CROATAN (51) – Howard 12, Hagerty 8, Roth 7, Cousins 6, Pitambersingh 4, McAloon 3, Show 3, Brimmer 2, Wolanzyk 2, Underwood 2.
PENDER (21) – Not available.
