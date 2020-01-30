OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team was plus-1 in the first and fourth quarters Wednesday versus Swansboro, outscoring the visitors 28-27. Unfortunately, the Cougars were outscored 26-18 in the second and third quarters.
The Pirates (7-12 ovedall) continued to show their recent improvement in the 53-46 victory, earning their second win in the last three games and their fourth triumph in their last nine contests. They had lost four straight prior to this run.
On the other side of the ledger, Croatan (7-10) suffered a loss for the seventh time in its last nine games and continued to struggle offensively.
“My guys are good kids,” coach Jeff Hawkins said. “They work hard. It’s been an enjoyable season – my most enjoyable since I’ve been at Croatan. The kids do what you ask them to do. We just have trouble scoring. We just can’t consistently score.”
Despite a 65-48 win Tuesday night over Southwest Onslow (0-16), the Cougars’ inability to score has been more pronounced of late. In their first nine games, they reached 50 points on six occasions and averaged 52.2 points per game. In their last eight games, they’ve hit 50 points just twice and averaged 45.6 points per game.
“We opened it up last night (Tuesday against Southwest), and scored some points, but we struggle scoring,” Hawkins said. “Defensively, we’re OK. I know defense is the name of the game, but at some point, you’ve got to score.”
The score was tied 18-18 late in the second quarter when Swansboro closed the frame on a 6-2 run and opened the third on a 10-2 run to pull ahead 34-22. The home team responded with 12 of the next 14 points to close the deficit to two, 36-34.
Four players scored during the rally with Andrew Mendolia going for four points, followed by Hayden Crow and Jack Riley with three apiece and Major Hawkins with two. Mendolia led Croatan for the game with 14 points, followed by Crow with 10 and Riley eight.
The Cougars couldn’t complete the comeback, however, with the visitors going on a 9-2 run over the next three minutes to pull ahead for good at 45-36 with 4:17 to go in the game. They wouldn’t get any closer than seven in the remaining minutes.
“They hit a couple of shots down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Hawkins said. “This game doesn’t matter (because it’s nonconference), but yet it does. We feel like we could have won this one.”
Gerren Jones led the way down the stretch for the Pirates, scoring nine of a game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Bromelle joined him in the double-digit scoring department with 12.
Swansboro, 1-4 in its league, will pick back up with 3A Coastal Conference play on Friday with a visit to Northside-Jacksonville (11-6 overall, 4-1 conference).
Croatan will return Friday to the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference where it is 4-5 with a trip to Dixon. The Bulldogs (15-4) are 7-2 in the league.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro....... 10 14 12 17-53
Croatan.......... 12 8 10 16-46
SWANSBORO (53) – Jones 23, Bromelle 12, Rodriguez 7, White 5, Lehmann 4, Hoogendorn 2.
CROATAN (46) – Mendolia 14, Crow 10, Riley 8, Hawkins 4, Keel 3, Nutz 2, Bellamy 2, Dillahunt 2, Hayden 1.
