ATLANTIC BEACH — Good fishermen never stop learning, and a very unique opportunity is coming to the North Carolina Crystal Coast.
The first full weekend of March, some of the best fishermen on the water will be teaming up to show interested anglers the ropes of big-game fishing.
Pelagic University offers a multitude of ways for fishermen to improve their proficiency in catching offshore species that roam the temperature breaks, rips and color changes of the Gulf Stream. Fishermen who can't seem to catch enough dolphin, wahoo, tuna or billfish are encouraged to attend this weekend-long event.
Pelagic University will kick off Saturday morning, March 7 and continue through Sunday evening, March 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Atlantic Beach, 2717 W. Fort Macon Road. This location is significant considering it is only miles away from the world-famous Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament headquarters located on the Morehead City waterfront.
Morehead City, also called “Fisherman’s Paradise,” has a superior reputation as a prime offshore destination along the East Coast. With the addition of Pelagic University, it will also become a prime destination for learning and mastering the skills to successfully reach the bag limit of many pelagic fish.
Participants should expect to learn a great deal of valuable information at each seminar. The talented faculty includes local, tournament, charter and world-wide fishermen. Manufacturers of premier blue water tackle and gear will also be present to explain the most important features of their products. These presenters demand top performance from their equipment and techniques.
Tickets are $200 for adults, $100 for juniors (ages 12-18). There is also a captain/mate package available for $450 that includes Saturday night lodging at the Doubletree. Sessions will be led by top fishermen from across the globe. The following presenters have a comprised experience that totals over several hundred years on the water catching all types of pelagic fish, ranging from gamefish such as dolphin and wahoo to billfish like blue marlin and swordfish. They will share the knowledge that has made them tremendously successful in charter fishing and tournament winning.
Presenters include:
● Capt. Francisco “Paco” Vela: Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.
● Dave Ferrell: world-traveled fisherman.
● Andy Moyes: Moyes Big Game Lures.
● Capt. Bobby Garmany: captain of Benchmark, winner of the 1989 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
● Capt. Ryan Knapp: captain of Top Dog, winner of the 2019 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
● Capt. Seth Funt: Three Buoys Fishing.
● Capt. Adam Price: captain of Offshore Outlaw starring on National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna.”
● Capt. Wade Fickling: The General Sportfishing.
● Capt. Joe Shute: Joe Shute Lures.
Pelagic University will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7, starting with presentations featuring migratory patterns, preferred water temperatures, locations and feeding habits of dolphin, wahoo, tuna and billfish. There will be multiple segments dedicated to each species with many different speakers. During lunch and at the end of the day, the vendor village will be open for participants to peruse and purchase the latest tackle, including rods, reels, teasers, dredges, gaffs and other essential equipment for blue water fishing.
After the final session Saturday, participants will board shuttles that will take them to an Eastern North Carolina pig pickin’ at EJW Outdoors in Morehead City, where the latest tackle will be showcased and fishing stories told.
On Sunday morning, March 8, participants will dive into the meat of fishing with focus on smaller breakout sessions. There will be six rotating sessions, some full of hands-on activity, where participants have the power to decide which session they would benefit most from. Sessions cover everything from rigging baits and trolling spreads to how to properly use outriggers, planers, dredges and more.
As the fascination with swordfish continues, there will be a special session where captains Vela and Funt share their tackle and bait-rigging methods, as well as defined swordfishing techniques.
There has not been a learning opportunity quite like this in North Carolina, and participants will be traveling from all over the eastern seaboard to attend. Travelers from out of town will receive special rates at the Doubletree by calling 1-855-214-4563 as a Pelagic University participant.
There will be numerous door-prize drawings throughout the weekend. One lucky participant will win the grand door prize: a three-night trip to Los Suenos, Costa Rica that includes a full day of fishing, courtesy of Down East Guide Service.
David Willis of EJW Outdoors in Morehead City, one of the event sponsors, said “We’ve talked about doing something like this for a while, and this year, I was talking about it with Steve Martin of FISHRAZR (in Charleston, S.C.), and he jumped right on board to make it happen.
“There are a lot of fishing schools and seminars for inshore and nearshore ocean fishermen but not much for the folk that like to head to the deep. With Steve’s help, we have put together a collection of excellent blue water fishermen, from local charter captains to international tournament winners. I’m looking forward to spending some time listening myself.”
Said Martin, another event sponsor, “We’re really glad to be involved with the unique concept of Pelagic University. This isn't just about how to catch a marlin, but how to catch more and larger marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and other pelagics. Our presenters are the best from around the world. They will cover the biology of the species, including migration patterns and feeding habits, plus a variety of tactics for catching them. There will be an abundance of fishing knowledge and talent under this roof for two days, and the information shared will make good fishermen even better.”
Sponsors for Pelagic University include EJW Outdoors, FISHRAZR, Shimano, Moyes Lures, Chatter Lures, Crowder Rods, AFTCO, Joe Shute Lures, Ledge Logic, Fish Monkey, Red Eye Lures, Halco, Sea Mount, Calcutta, Hooker Electric, R&R Tackle, Down East Guide Service, Aquatraction of NC, and Shearline Boatworks. Most of these sponsors will be represented in the vendor village.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call EJW Outdoors at 252-247-4725 or visit www.pelagicuniversity.com.
