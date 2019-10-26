BEAUFORT — Southwest Onslow has dominated the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference since the league began in 2017 via realignment, and Friday was no different at East Carteret.
The Stallions put up 42 points in the first quarter and 55 by halftime on their way to a 58-14 victory.
The Jacksonville 2A squad has never lost a league game, winning 19 in a row, and is now 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal 8.
East fell to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference with its third loss in the last four games.
Jacob Nelson provided the only highlights for the Mariners in the game, returning a kickoff 80 yards for six points in the first quarter and running for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Antonio Simmons scored three of the Stallions’ six touchdowns in the first quarter and did so three ways. He hauled in a 27-yard pass from Isaac Moore, returned an interception 12 yards and returned a fumble 6 yards.
Tyquan Pagan and Semaj Rhodes each had two touchdowns in the contest. Pagan ran for a 23-yard score and another from 2 yards out, while Rhodes reached the end zone on runs of 25 and 1 yards.
Southwest Onslow had 374 total yards compared to the Mariners’ 130.
The Stallions have won their Coastal 8 games by an average of 40.2 points this year after winning by averages of 49.7 and 44, respectively, in the last two seasons.
