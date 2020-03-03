OCEAN — Natalie Show was one of four freshmen to start for the Croatan girls basketball team in 2016-2017.
They went 5-17.
They finished their careers going 66-11.
“Oh, wow, I didn’t know,” Show said after learning that last number. “That’s pretty good.”
The 66-11 mark ties the school record for wins in a three-year period (2007-2009) and sets a record for best winning percentage (.857), besting the 2007-2009 percentage of .805.
Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Show were on the court at tipoff in the first game of the season in their freshmen campaigns. The Cougars scored 12 points and lost by 31 to Swansboro. They lost 17 games by an average of 21.5 points, including 16 straight by double digits until losing by just eight to Southwest Onslow in the final game of the season.
“It was tough going into the locker room over and over losing by 20-plus points every game,” Show said. “It sucked, I’m not going to lie. We decided we had to put our foot down and work our butts off.”
Croatan lost 12 games in a row before winning its first game in 2016-2017. Compare that to the number of winning streaks the team enjoyed over the past three seasons.
The Cougars won nine and eight straight in 2017-2018, captured 12 and eight in a row last year, and set a school record this year that may never be broken with 21 consecutive wins. The seniors ended their careers with back-to-back conference championships and sported a 35-game winning streak in league games – a streak that goes back to their sophomore years.
“Our freshman year, we only won five games the entire season,” Show said. “To get to build and get better and be who we are today, it was a great journey. It was fun to be a part of.”
The 21-game winning steak and Show’s career both came to an end Saturday in the third round of the 2A state playoffs in a 62-55 overtime loss to Kinston.
“It was very emotional,” she said. “I won’t lie, I started crying before I even got off the court, but I think the most emotional part was getting into that locker room and being around my teammates and coach, seeing how proud he was of us.”
Croatan ended a special campaign that included a 25-3 record, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
“I’m really happy with our season,” Show said. “We did a lot of things that hadn’t been done in a while.”
Defense was the calling card of so much of the Cougars’ success during Show’s career with the team’s patented 2-3 zone shutting down opposing offenses.
“Every practice we go over defense for what I would say is the majority of practice,” she said. “Coach (Andrew Gurley) always says defense wins games. That really pulled us through this season. It is definitely the strongest part of our team.”
Show was the team’s second-leading scorer against the Vikings, going for 12 points with three three-pointers. She ended her career with back-to-back double-digit scoring games, including 15 points in a 57-39 win over Beddingfield in the second round.
“I felt like I played harder in the playoffs because it’s getting closer and closer to the point where it’s over and you just want to keep the season going as long as you can,” she said.
She led the team in three-pointers in each of the past three years and finished her career with 94. Show averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 96 career games.
“I felt like I improved over my four years,’ she said. “I grew closer with my teammates. We had fun.”
And now her basketball career is over with only three more months of high school life remaining.
“High school has flown by,” she said “I told a freshman on the JV team ‘Don’t blink, because it will fly by. Just enjoy it while you can because it’s sad when it’s over.’ ”
A standout student with a 4.0 GPA, Show has mapped out her future.
She enlisted in the Air Force Reserve in October. After seven months of training in Texas and five more in Virginia, she will serve one weekend a month and two weeks a year.
“One of the main reasons I chose it is because I don’t want to have to pay off student loan debt my whole life,” she said. “I’ll start to apply to colleges after my training.”
Show will work in geospatial intelligence as a reservist. As a specialist, she will provide analysis of such intelligence gathering means as satellite imagery, infrared imagery, synthetic aperture radar, and aerial reconnaissance photos.
“I definitely did not see that coming,” she said with a laugh. “But I scored pretty high on my ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery), and Langley accepted me.”
Here are a few of Show’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Tangled.”
Favorite TV Show: “That ‘70s Show.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Tom and Jerry Show.”
Favorite Song: “Supalonely” by BENEE.
Favorite Book: My Year with Eleanor by Noelle Hancock.
Favorite Team: Duke Blue Devils.
Favorite Athlete: Zion Williamson.
Favorite Vacation: New York City.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging with friends, listening to music, exercising.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” – Dolly Parton.
Favorite Food: Homemade mashed potatoes.
Favorite Drink: Chick-fil-A lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Olea.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Going into overtime against Kinston in the third round of the playoffs.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Sheila Moore.
Favorite Sport: Basketball and beach volleyball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying before every basketball game with my team and coaches.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @houseofhighlights.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Mike Krzyzewski, Jesus, Eleanor Roosevelt, my dad and Sylvester Stallone.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Kelsey McAloon, Haley Cousins, Ben Davis, Annie McLean, Logan Howard and coach Andrew Gurley.
Items For A Deserted Island: A gun or knife, a spile, bug spray, a satellite phone and a tent.
