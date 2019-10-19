OCEAN — How dominant was Croatan on Friday for its homecoming?
Trask picked up just one first down … and that came on the second-to-last play of the game. That was also the only time the Titans crossed midfield.
The Cougars controlled every aspect of the game to earn a 48-0 victory on homecoming and improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference thanks to its fourth straight triumph. Trask remained winless at 0-8 overall, 0-4 in the league.
“Our defense did a great job and special teams did a great job of getting us great field position,” said Croatan coach Andrew Gurley, who has coached his team to a 12-4 record in its last 16 games. “There weren’t many times when we got the ball deep in our end.”
Gurley’s squad had 10 possessions and only two started in its own territory. Three started inside the Titans’ 32-yard line.
The special teams created a safety and blocked a punt while the defense forced two turnovers and limited the visitors to just 46 total yards. After giving up 77 points in the first four games of the season, Croatan has given up 33 in the last four.
“Our defense has been playing really well,” Gurley said.
Defensive lineman David Days led the way with the sophomore constantly disrupting Trask’s offense from his spot in the middle and finishing with two sacks.
“He didn’t play a ton last week, because Dixon throws it a lot,” Gurley said. “He’s a big kid, a plugger in the middle. He had a great week of practice, and we knew Trask would run it more, so we wanted to give him a chance, and man, he played really well.”
Gurley credited Days’ work in practice for helping the offense line improve. The team averaged 139.3 rushing yards during the first four weeks of the season but has averaged 316.3 yards over the past four weeks.
“Our offensive line is getting better each week,” Gurley said. “Each week we want to be the most physical team on the field, and we are starting to see that. And we’re starting to see it with our JV guys, too. It’s starting to be a wholesale, entire program deal. That is the identity we’re going for.”
Offensive linemen Cameron Boone, Cameron Barnett, Matthew Felipe, Matt Finizio, Robbie Leonardo and Mitchell Steele and tight ends Zach Hoy, Sam Hoy, Dakota Gray, Paul Skinner and Luke Reardon have paved the way to those big rushing performances.
They helped Alex Barnes reach a new career-high in rushing yards in just the first half versus Trask with 105 – his previous high was 95. He added 65 yards in the second half to finish with 170 and three touchdowns. The Cougars totaled 225 on the ground as they continued to grow accustomed to their split-back veer attack.
“We knew it was going to be a work in progress because this offense is new,” Gurley said. “The first four weeks, (the linemen) were having to think. Now it’s like second nature. Everything is installed that needs to be installed and they are doing a great job of executing.”
Following a safety on a Trask punt, Barnes put his team in the end zone first on a 32-yard run. Colton Sullivan then scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night on a 5-yard run. A 20-yard scoring run by Barnes and a 5-yard touchdown run by Sullivan ended the first half scoring to make it 29-0 at the break.
Barnes opened up the second half with a 37-yard run to the house and Sullivan added a 5-yard scoring run to make it 42-0 as the third quarter came to a close and the 40-point mercy-rule went into effect to start the running clock. Dustin Hayden rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run.
“This is the style of football game we want to play,” Gurley said. “We want to keep the football, run the clock, and not throw it unless we have to. I thought we played to our style.”
After playing at home for three consecutive weeks, Croatan will now hit the road for a huge showdown with Richlands. The Wildcats (5-3) are undefeated in the Coastal 8 with a 4-0 record, trailing only Southwest Onslow (6-2), which is 5-0 in the league.
“It’s been nice to be at home, but our guys handle new situations well, and I think they will do a good job,” Gurley said. “Hopefully we will have a good week of practice. I think Richlands is going to be a lot like us, a ball-control offense with a good defense and good special teams. That is going to be a big one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.