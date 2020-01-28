NEW BERN — The West Carteret boys and girls swim teams each placed second at the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet in New Bern on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Patriots placed a close second in the girls meet with 261 points, behind Swansboro (294) and ahead of Havelock (443) on the podium. In the boys meet, they placed second with 219 points, with Swansboro (311) in first and Havelock (213) in third.
The meet was West’s last action before the 3A regional starting Friday.
“We had a strong season with some really great times,” West swim coach Taylor Wilson said. “And both William (Coles) and Sarah (Prosser) secured their spots for regionals (with their times).”
No one was more dominant in a singular win than Coles who captured the 100-yard freestyle with a 54.70 clocking that was a whopping 5.85 seconds faster than anyone else in the event. He also won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.40, more than two full seconds faster than the next swimmer.
Prosser was the standout for the West girls team with two individual victories and help with wins in two more relays. She clocked a time of 26.36 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle and edge out Northside-Jacksonville’s Micaela Martinez (26.48), while her winning time of 59.82 in the 100 freestyle was the only one to break one minute.
Prosser joined with Ryan Knowles, Stella Higgs and Hayden Pittman to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 5.95 seconds and capture the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.78. The Patriots’ top time in the 200 medley relay was almost five seconds better than second-place Swansboro (2:05.95).
Another relay group, made up of Bowen Ellis, Meade Varner, Megan Sivecs and Pittman, placed second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 5:00.03.
Higgs also bagged a victory with the top time of 1:16.25 in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed third 200-yard individual medley in 2:40.51.
Knowles placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.43 for the Patriots’ last podium finish.
The Patriots’ boys team collected two more podium finishes in relays with Coles joining Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Lukas Taylor to clock a top time of 1:46.47 in the 200 freestyle relay, and teaming up with Kai Taylor, Law and Ellis to finish second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.54.
Taylor placed third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:07.33, and Law placed second in the 100 butterfly with a 1:05.75 clocking for two more podium finishes.
“We have a young team who will continue to grow and hopefully be a powerhouse in the years to come,” Wilson said. “This year’s team had solid work ethic, and I am so proud of the camaraderie they exhibited in the pool and out.”
