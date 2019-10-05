ATLANTIC BEACH — The newly-named N.C. Seafood Festival’s Triple Bridge Road Race went off without a hitch Saturday under partly cloudy skies and ideal running temperatures.
Spectators were donning jackets and sweatshirts when half marathon winner Leon “Frenchie” LeFreniere came across the finish line, but the runners were loving the temperatures in the low 70s. Most of the lead runners also credited a tailwind that pushed competitors down the course for most of the morning.
The event’s new half marathon only attracted three finishers, but there were 69 in the 10K and 77 in the 5K for a total of 151 finishers.
NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team made its second-place finish in the 3A Coastal Conference official Thursday with an 8-1 win over Havelock.
The victory at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport upped the Patriots’ conference record to 6-2 while going 6-4 overall. They finished two games behind Jacksonville for second place.
GREENVILLE — The West Carteret girls had a fantastic showing last weekend at the Bo Run cross country meet.
The Patriots took third in the 14-team D.H. Conley annual event at Boyd Lee Park with 69 points to trail only Heritage with 47 and Topsail with 60. First Flight and D.H. Conley ran away from the pack in the boys meet with the Nighthawks putting up 35 points and the Vikings posting 48. Topsail was third with 116, followed by Heritage with 159, Croatan 171, Rolesville 249 and West 250.
GREENVILLE — The Croatan cross country teams registered a pair of top-10 finishes last weekend at the Bo Run.
The Cougars placed fifth in the 19-team boys meet at Boyd Lee Park while they took eighth in the 14-team girls meet. Heritage (47 points), Topsail (60) and West Carteret (69) separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the girls meet. First Flight was fourth with 140 points, followed by Clayton with 160, D.H. Conley 162, Jacksonville 180 and Croatan 187.
