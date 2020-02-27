STATE TITLE

The West Carteret cheerleading team wins a N.C. Cheerleading Coaches Association (NCCCA) state championship in the D1 Varsity Non-Tumble Small Division on Feb. 1 with 66.5 points, beating out Northwood (49) for the top spot. Those in the photo are, left to right, front row, Riley Preston, Kaylabeth Simpson, Lexi Maguire, Taylor Byrd, Hilary Davis and Maggie Pigott; second row, Laney Atkinson, Katie Brow, Lindsey Cobb, Tolar Mettrey, Kaylee Johnson, Bella Johnson, Caroline Lewis; back row, choreographer Jerome Bacon and coach Becky Ackert. Kaylee Johnson and Cobb were selected to the N.C. Cheerleading Coaches Association (NCCCA) All-Region Cheer Squad. (Contributed photo)

